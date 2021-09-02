Skip to main content
FIU 54, LIU 10

LIU Brooklyn 0 10 0 0 10
FIU 21 7 10 16 54
First Quarter

FIU_Price 8 run (Gabriel kick), 14:36.

FIU_Price 68 run (Gabriel kick), 4:52.

FIU_S.Peterson 4 run (Gabriel kick), 1:56.

Second Quarter

FIU_Price 28 run (Gabriel kick), 5:47.

LIS_Eugene 74 pass from Orth (Inzerillo kick), 3:59.

LIS_FG Inzerillo 29, :06.

Third Quarter

FIU_Singleton 52 pass from Bortenschlager (Gabriel kick), 10:01.

FIU_FG Gabriel 29, 4:26.

Fourth Quarter

FIU_T.Chambers 12 run (Gabriel kick), 11:06.

FIU_FG Gabriel 45, 7:33.

FIU_M.Williams 0 run, :00.

___

LIS FIU
First downs 15 22
Total Net Yards 291 577
Rushes-yards 36-96 30-313
Passing 195 264
Punt Returns 0-0 3-31
Kickoff Returns 6-106 3-36
Interceptions Ret. 1-19 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 16-31-0 14-18-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-4 0-0
Punts 8-33.0 1-48.0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 5-45 5-45
Time of Possession 38:19 21:35

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_LIU Brooklyn, DeBique 7-34, Orth 6-22, Wilson 6-16, Jennings 5-8, S.Paul 8-7, Wells 3-5, Oyekanmi 1-4. FIU, Price 5-165, Wilson 5-43, S.Peterson 8-36, Joseph 3-30, Chambers 1-12, Bortenschlager 3-12, James 2-9, M.Williams 2-9, (Team) 1-(minus 3).

PASSING_LIU Brooklyn, Orth 15-30-0-197, Melore 1-1-0-(minus 2). FIU, Bortenschlager 13-16-1-254, James 1-2-0-10.

RECEIVING_LIU Brooklyn, Eugene 7-115, Oyekanmi 3-6, Glascoe 2-38, Mayes 2-16, Walker 1-14, Chambers 1-6. FIU, Singleton 5-95, Chambers 2-55, E.Mitchell 1-54, Fairweather 1-20, Joseph 1-13, Jefferson 1-10, K.Mitchell 1-10, Hooker 1-4, St. Felix 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_LIU Brooklyn, Inzerillo 35.