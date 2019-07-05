FIFA looks to expand Women's World Cup from 24 to 32 teams

LYON, France (AP) — FIFA is looking to expand the Women's World Cup from 24 to 32 teams.

The plan was revealed by FIFA President Gianni Infantino ahead of Sunday's final between the United States and the Netherlands.

If the expansion was to start for the next edition in 2023, Infantino says FIFA would have to re-open the bidding process which has yet to conclude. The vote was due to take place in March 2020 but the FIFA Council decision could now be delayed.

FIFA has already decided to expand the men's World Cup from 32 to 48 teams from 2026.

Infantino wants to double the Women's World Cup prize money which would lift it to $60 million. The 2022 men's tournament will have prize money of $440 million.

