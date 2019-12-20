https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/FIFA-gets-9-commercial-rights-offers-for-new-Club-14920834.php
FIFA gets 9 commercial rights offers for new Club World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — FIFA has received nine offers from companies seeking the commercial and broadcasting rights to the expanded 24-team Club World Cup.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino said Friday the interest was greater than anticipated in the new competition, which will relaunch in China in June 2021 with a new name and a new format.
Infantino did not name any of the companies that submitted offers.
The penultimate edition of the annual seven-team version of FIFA's main club competition is being held in Qatar, with Champions League winner Liverpool playing South American champion Flamengo in Saturday's final.
___
Photo: Hussein Sayed, AP
