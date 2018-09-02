Experienced Charlotte downs Fordham 34-10

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Benny LeMay ran for 135 yards and two scores, Juwan Foggie had a pick-6 and Charlotte beat Fordham 34-10 in Saturday's season opener whose start was delayed more than an hour by lightning which later forced fans to evacuate at halftime.

With 17 returning starters, including its top four tacklers, Charlotte dominated in the teams' first gridiron meeting, holding the Rams to 13 first-half rushing yards while building a 13-7 lead behind LeMay's 2-yard run and Jonathan Cruz's two field goals.

LeMay (25 carries) scored again on a 4-yard run when play resumed after lightning forced fans to shelter in nearby academic buildings. Chris Reynolds (13 of 20 for 267 yards) hit Victor Tucker on a 12-yard TD pass in the fourth quarter and linebacker Foggie intercepted Luke Medlock's pass and returned it 26 yards for a score.

Medlock was 22 of 47 for 296 yards passing, hitting Austin Longi for a 70-yard first-quarter TD. Longi had eight catches for 113 yards for the Rams, who returned eight starters in coach Joe Conlin's debut.