Evans helps No. 1 Louisville survive Miami (Florida) 79-76

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Dana Evans scored 20 points, including Louisville’s final 12 capped by two free throws with 6.5 seconds remaining, helping the top-ranked Cardinals survive Miami (Florida) 79-76 on Tuesday.
Louisville (15-0, 8-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) led throughout in winning their third consecutive game as the No. 1 women’s team, but had to hold off a furious late rally by the Hurricanes. Evans took over for the final nine minutes, making all eight free throws around a couple of baskets to give the Cardinals just enough space.