Sports

Euro Results

Switzerland 3, Turkey 1

Italy 1, Wales 0

Monday's Matches

Ukraine 0, Austria 1

North Macedonia 0, Netherlands 3

Russia 1, Denmark 4

Finland 0, Belgium 2

Tuesday's Matches

Czech Republic 0, England 1

Croatia 3, Scotland 1

Wednesday's Matches

Sweden 3, Poland 2

Slovakia 0, Spain 5

Portugal 2, France 2

Germany 2, Hungary 2

Saturday's Matches

Wales 0, Denmark 4

Italy 2, Austria 1, OT

Sunday's Matches

Netherlands 0, Czech Republic 2

Belgium 1, Portugal 0

Monday's Matches

Croatia vs. Spain, 12 p.m.

France vs. Switzerland, 3 p.m.

Tuesday's Matches

England vs. Germany, 12 p.m.

Sweden vs. Ukraine, 3 p.m.

Friday's Matches

W41 (Euro) () vs. W42 (Euro) (), 12 p.m.

Belgium vs. Italy, 3 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Czech Republic vs. Denmark, 12 p.m.

W43 (Euro) () vs. W44 (Euro) (), 3 p.m.

Tuesday's Match

W46 (Euro) () vs. W45 (Euro) (), 3 p.m.

Wednesday's Match

W48 (Euro) () vs. W47 (Euro) (), 3 p.m.