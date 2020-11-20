SEATTLE (AP) — El estadio donde juegan los Seahawks y los Sounders de Seattle ha sido rebautizado como Lumen Field.
Los Seahawks hicieron el anuncio el jueves, antes del partido en que vencieron a los Cardinals de Arizona. Hasta este día, el inmueble se conocía como CenturyLink Field, pero la compañía cambió su nombre a Lumen Technologies a comienzos de este año.
La modificación está sujeta a la aprobación de la Autoridad de Estadios Públicos del Estado de Washington. En el interior del estadio, se han cambiado ya los letreros para incorporar el nuevo nombre, y se espera completar los trabajos necesarios antes de que inicie la temporada de 2021.
El estadio se inauguró en 2002 como el Seahawks Stadium. El acuerdo actual de patrocinio comenzó en 2004, cuando el inmueble recibió el nombre de Qwest Field.
Signs that read Lumen Field, the new name of the stadium where the Seattle Seahawks NFL football team plays, are shown before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in Seattle. The field name was changed because CenturyLink, the current name-rights holder, has rebranded to be named Lumen Technologies. less
Photo: Lindsey Wasson, AP
Photo: Lindsey Wasson, AP
Photo: Lindsey Wasson, AP
