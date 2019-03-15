Esports league to play global home-and-away schedule

The Overwatch League plans to use a full home-and-away format beginning in 2020, making it the first professional league in esports or traditional sports to build a regular-season schedule spanning three continents.

The second-year esports league has franchises in Europe, North America and Asia, and those teams will begin hosting half of their matches in their home markets next season, commissioner Nate Nanzer announced Friday. The league has been hosting its teams and matches in Southern California during its first two seasons.

The league will continue to play its season in four stages with breaks in between, which it hopes will allow for recovery from long flights and jet lag. Similar to most American pro sports, teams will play multiple times for each regional visit — so Atlanta might play Shanghai, Seoul and Guangzhou, China, before making the 20-hour flight home.

