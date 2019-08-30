Escobar hits 30th HR, Diamondbacks rout Dodgers 11-5

PHOENIX (AP) — Eduardo Escobar hit his 30th home run, Wilmer Flores had three hits and three RBIs and the Arizona Diamondbacks defeated Hyun-Jin Ryu for the first time in four tries this season in an 11-5 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday night.

Escobar's three-run homer in the sixth inning gave Arizona a 10-4 lead and made him the fourth switch-hitter in major league history with at least 30 homers, 20 doubles and 10 triples in the same season. He has 24 doubles and 10 triples.

Nick Ahmed had two hits and two RBIs, and Adam Jones had a two-run double as Arizona scored seven runs in the third and fourth innings off Ryu, who tied season highs in runs and hits allowed 10).

The Diamondbacks knocked Ryu out with five consecutive hits with two out in a three-run fifth.

Ryu (12-5) had won his previous three starts against Arizona this season while giving up one run in 20 innings, an 0.45 ERA. He has given up 18 runs in his last 14 2/3 innings over three starts, pushing his league-leading ERA to 2.35, the first time it has been over 2.00 since May 12.

Justin Turner homered, doubled and had three RBIs and Joc Pederson had two hits and scored twice for the Dodgers, who had won six of nine. The Dodgers' magic number to clinch their seventh straight NL West title remained at nine.

