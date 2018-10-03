Epstein: Maddon to return for fifth season as Cubs manager

Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon talks to his team during the 13th inning of the National League wild-card playoff baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, in Chicago. The Rockies won 2-1. less Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon talks to his team during the 13th inning of the National League wild-card playoff baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, in Chicago. The Rockies won ... more Photo: Nam Y. Huh, AP Photo: Nam Y. Huh, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Epstein: Maddon to return for fifth season as Cubs manager 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

CHICAGO (AP) — Theo Epstein says Joe Maddon will return for a fifth season as manager of the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago's president of baseball operations confirmed Maddon will stay on for at least the final year of his contract. Epstein says there are no ongoing discussions about an extension for Maddon.

Though he acknowledged some disagreements, Epstein insists he has a "terrific" relationship with Maddon.

Maddon is 387-261-1 in four years with Chicago — 95-68 this season. He has led the Cubs to the NLCS three times and a drought-busting World Series championship in 2016.

But the Cubs blew a five-game lead to Milwaukee in the NL Central, then dropped a tiebreaker to the Brewers at Wrigley Field. Chicago was eliminated by Colorado with a 2-1, 13-inning defeat in the NL wild-card game Tuesday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports