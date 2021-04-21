English Summaries

Wednesday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first): English Premier League Tottenham 2, Southampton 1 Tottenham: Gareth Bale (60), Heung Min Son (90). Southampton: Danny Ings (30). Halftime: 0-1. England Championship Rotherham 1, Middlesbrough 2 Rotherham: Angus MacDonald (3). Middlesbrough: George Saville (33), Chuba Akpom (55). Halftime: 1-1. Millwall 1, Bournemouth 4 Millwall: Jed Wallace (49). Bournemouth: Philip Billing (16), Arnaut Danjuma (27), David Brooks (43), Dominic Solanke (67). Halftime: 0-3. England League One England League Two England National League More for youSportsSacred Heart's Zack Short makes MLB debut for Detroit...By Maggie VanoniSportsDarien's Spencer Knight spectacular in NHL debut for...By Maggie Vanoni