English Summaries

Wednesday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League
Tottenham 2, Southampton 1

Tottenham: Gareth Bale (60), Heung Min Son (90).

Southampton: Danny Ings (30).

Halftime: 0-1.

England Championship Rotherham 1, Middlesbrough 2

Rotherham: Angus MacDonald (3).

Middlesbrough: George Saville (33), Chuba Akpom (55).

Halftime: 1-1.

Millwall 1, Bournemouth 4

Millwall: Jed Wallace (49).

Bournemouth: Philip Billing (16), Arnaut Danjuma (27), David Brooks (43), Dominic Solanke (67).

Halftime: 0-3.

