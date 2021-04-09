Skip to main content
Sports

English Summaries

Friday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League
Fulham 0, Wolverhampton 1

Wolverhampton: Adama Traore (90).

Halftime: 0-0.

England Championship Watford 2, Reading 0

Watford: Ismaila Sarr (12, 14).

Halftime: 2-0.

England League One England League Two Mansfield Town 1, Newport County 1

Mansfield Town: Tyrese Sinclair (84).

Newport County: Joss Labadie (75).

Halftime: 0-0.

Oldham 5, Colchester 2

Oldham: Conor McAleny (37), Alfie John Mccalmont (42), Carl Piergianni (56), Davis Keillor-Dunn (90, 90).

Colchester: Frank Nouble (64), Tom Eastman (81).

Halftime: 2-0.

England National League
More for you