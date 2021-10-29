English Standings

|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Chelsea
|9
|7
|1
|1
|23
|3
|22
|Liverpool
|9
|6
|3
|0
|27
|6
|21
|Man City
|9
|6
|2
|1
|20
|4
|20
|West Ham
|9
|5
|2
|2
|16
|10
|17
|Brighton
|9
|4
|3
|2
|9
|9
|15
|Tottenham
|9
|5
|0
|4
|9
|13
|15
|Man United
|9
|4
|2
|3
|16
|15
|14
|Everton
|9
|4
|2
|3
|15
|14
|14
|Leicester
|9
|4
|2
|3
|15
|15
|14
|Arsenal
|9
|4
|2
|3
|10
|13
|14
|Wolverhampton
|9
|4
|1
|4
|9
|9
|13
|Brentford
|9
|3
|3
|3
|11
|9
|12
|Aston Villa
|9
|3
|1
|5
|13
|15
|10
|Watford
|9
|3
|1
|5
|12
|17
|10
|Crystal Palace
|9
|1
|6
|2
|11
|14
|9
|Southampton
|9
|1
|5
|3
|8
|12
|8
|Leeds
|9
|1
|4
|4
|8
|16
|7
|Burnley
|9
|0
|4
|5
|7
|15
|4
|Newcastle
|9
|0
|4
|5
|11
|20
|4
|Norwich
|9
|0
|2
|7
|2
|23
|2
