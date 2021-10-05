Skip to main content
English Standings

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Chelsea 7 5 1 1 15 3 16
Liverpool 7 4 3 0 17 6 15
Man City 7 4 2 1 14 3 14
Man United 7 4 2 1 14 6 14
Everton 7 4 2 1 13 8 14
Brighton 7 4 2 1 8 5 14
Brentford 7 3 3 1 10 6 12
Tottenham 7 4 0 3 6 10 12
West Ham 7 3 2 2 14 10 11
Aston Villa 7 3 1 3 10 9 10
Arsenal 7 3 1 3 5 10 10
Wolverhampton 7 3 0 4 5 6 9
Leicester 7 2 2 3 9 12 8
Crystal Palace 7 1 4 2 8 11 7
Watford 7 2 1 4 7 10 7
Leeds 7 1 3 3 7 14 6
Southampton 7 0 4 3 5 10 4
Burnley 7 0 3 4 5 11 3
Newcastle 7 0 3 4 8 16 3
Norwich 7 0 1 6 2 16 1

___

Monday, Sept. 27

Crystal Palace 1, Brighton 1

Saturday, Oct. 2
Man United 1, Everton 1

Burnley 0, Norwich 0

Chelsea 3, Southampton 1

Leeds 1, Watford 0

Wolverhampton 2, Newcastle 1

Brighton 0, Arsenal 0

Sunday, Oct. 3

Crystal Palace 2, Leicester 2

Tottenham 2, Aston Villa 1

West Ham 1, Brentford 2

Liverpool 2, Man City 2

Saturday, Oct. 16

Watford vs. Liverpool, 7:30 a.m.

Aston Villa vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.

Leicester vs. Man United, 10 a.m.

Man City vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.

Norwich vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.

Southampton vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.

Brentford vs. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m.

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Bournemouth 11 7 4 0 18 8 25
West Brom 11 6 4 1 20 9 22
Coventry 11 7 1 3 16 12 22
Stoke 11 6 3 2 15 11 21
Fulham 11 6 2 3 23 13 20
QPR 11 5 3 3 22 16 18
Huddersfield 11 5 2 4 16 14 17
Blackburn 11 4 4 3 19 14 16
Bristol City 11 4 4 3 14 13 16
Reading 11 5 1 5 17 19 16
Millwall 11 3 6 2 11 11 15
Blackpool 11 4 3 4 11 14 15
Luton Town 11 3 5 3 18 16 14
Sheffield United 11 3 3 5 14 16 12
Middlesbrough 11 3 3 5 11 13 12
Birmingham 11 3 3 5 10 15 12
Nottingham Forest 11 3 2 6 14 14 11
Preston 11 2 5 4 12 15 11
Swansea 11 2 5 4 9 14 11
Cardiff 11 3 2 6 12 19 11
Hull 11 2 3 6 8 15 9
Barnsley 11 1 5 5 7 14 8
Peterborough 11 2 2 7 12 23 8
Derby 11 3 5 3 7 8 2

___

Tuesday, Sept. 28

Cardiff 0, West Brom 4

Huddersfield 3, Blackburn 2

Hull 1, Blackpool 1

Middlesbrough 2, Sheffield United 0

Preston 1, Stoke 1

QPR 2, Birmingham 0

Wednesday, Sept. 29

Barnsley 1, Nottingham Forest 3

Derby 1, Reading 0

Fulham 3, Swansea 1

Luton Town 5, Coventry 0

Millwall 1, Bristol City 0

Peterborough 0, Bournemouth 0

Friday, Oct. 1

Stoke 1, West Brom 0

Saturday, Oct. 2

Coventry 4, Fulham 1

Barnsley 0, Millwall 1

Birmingham 0, Nottingham Forest 3

Blackpool 2, Blackburn 1

Bournemouth 2, Sheffield United 1

Cardiff 0, Reading 1

Derby 0, Swansea 0

Hull 2, Middlesbrough 0

Luton Town 0, Huddersfield 0

Peterborough 2, Bristol City 3

QPR 3, Preston 2

Friday, Oct. 15

West Brom vs. Birmingham, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 16

Fulham vs. QPR, 7:30 a.m.

Blackburn vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.

Bristol City vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.

Huddersfield vs. Hull, 10 a.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.

Millwall vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.

Preston vs. Derby, 10 a.m.

Reading vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.

Sheffield United vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Wigan 10 7 1 2 17 7 22
Sunderland 10 7 1 2 18 11 22
Plymouth 11 5 5 1 17 10 20
Rotherham 11 6 2 3 16 9 20
Wycombe 10 6 2 2 16 12 20
Milton Keynes Dons 11 5 4 2 21 15 19
Bolton 11 5 3 3 20 15 18
Oxford United 11 5 3 3 17 12 18
Burton Albion 11 4 4 3 10 12 16
Accrington Stanley 11 5 1 5 14 20 16
Portsmouth 11 4 3 4 14 10 15
Sheffield Wednesday 10 4 3 3 10 9 15
Morecambe 11 4 2 5 20 18 14
AFC Wimbledon 11 3 4 4 17 19 13
Cambridge United 10 3 4 3 14 16 13
Lincoln 11 3 3 5 14 15 12
Cheltenham 11 3 3 5 11 20 12
Gillingham 11 2 5 4 11 15 11
Ipswich 10 2 4 4 19 18 10
Fleetwood Town 10 2 4 4 17 18 10
Charlton 11 2 3 6 12 18 9
Crewe 11 1 5 5 9 15 8
Shrewsbury 11 2 2 7 8 16 8
Doncaster 10 2 1 7 6 18 7

___

Tuesday, Sept. 28

Burton Albion 2, Portsmouth 1

Cambridge United 0, Gillingham 2

Charlton 1, Bolton 4

Ipswich 6, Doncaster 0

Milton Keynes Dons 3, Fleetwood Town 3

Morecambe 2, Lincoln 0

Oxford United 5, Accrington Stanley 1

Plymouth 1, Crewe 1

Rotherham 3, AFC Wimbledon 0

Shrewsbury 1, Wycombe 2

Sunderland 5, Cheltenham 0

Wigan 1, Sheffield Wednesday 2

Saturday, Oct. 2

AFC Wimbledon 1, Burton Albion 1

Accrington Stanley 2, Ipswich 1

Bolton 2, Shrewsbury 1

Cheltenham 0, Rotherham 2

Crewe 2, Cambridge United 2

Doncaster 2, Milton Keynes Dons 1

Fleetwood Town 1, Charlton 2

Gillingham 0, Wigan 2

Lincoln 2, Plymouth 2

Portsmouth 4, Sunderland 0

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Oxford United 2

Wycombe 4, Morecambe 3

Saturday, Oct. 9

Accrington Stanley vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.

Charlton vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.

Crewe vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.

Ipswich vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.

Plymouth vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.

Portsmouth vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.

Sunderland vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.

Wigan vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.

Wycombe vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.

Friday, Oct. 15

Burton Albion vs. Morecambe, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 16

AFC Wimbledon vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.

Bolton vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.

Cambridge United vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.

Doncaster vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.

Rotherham vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Forest Green 10 7 2 1 20 8 23
Harrogate Town 10 5 4 1 17 12 19
Port Vale 10 5 3 2 13 8 18
Leyton Orient 10 4 4 2 18 10 16
Swindon 10 4 4 2 12 8 16
Exeter 10 3 6 1 14 8 15
Bradford 10 4 3 3 14 11 15
Barrow 10 4 3 3 14 11 15
Tranmere 10 4 3 3 6 4 15
Northampton 10 4 3 3 9 9 15
Sutton United 9 4 2 3 12 8 14
Newport County 10 4 2 4 13 13 14
Hartlepool 10 4 2 4 9 9 14
Crawley Town 10 4 2 4 13 15 14
Salford 10 3 3 4 11 10 12
Rochdale 10 3 3 4 12 13 12
Stevenage 10 3 3 4 9 13 12
Colchester 9 2 4 3 7 9 10
Carlisle 10 2 4 4 9 15 10
Bristol Rovers 10 3 1 6 9 17 10
Walsall 10 2 3 5 11 15 9
Mansfield Town 10 2 3 5 10 15 9
Oldham 10 2 1 7 6 16 7
Scunthorpe 10 1 4 5 6 17 7

___

Saturday, Oct. 2

Bradford 2, Rochdale 0

Bristol Rovers 1, Swindon 3

Carlisle 0, Forest Green 2

Colchester 0, Salford 2

Exeter 2, Walsall 2

Mansfield Town 0, Barrow 1

Newport County 3, Scunthorpe 0

Northampton 0, Sutton United 2

Oldham 1, Harrogate Town 2

Port Vale 3, Leyton Orient 2

Tranmere 2, Crawley Town 1

Stevenage 2, Hartlepool 0

Friday, Oct. 8

Tranmere vs. Colchester, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9

Forest Green vs. Swindon, 7 a.m.

Barrow vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.

Newport County vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.

Rochdale vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.

Stevenage vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.

Sutton United vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.

Walsall vs. Salford, 10 a.m.

Hartlepool vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.

Saturday, Oct. 16

Bradford vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.

Carlisle vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.

Colchester vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.

Crawley Town vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.

Exeter vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.

Northampton vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.

Oldham vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.

Port Vale vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.

Scunthorpe vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.

Swindon vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.

Salford vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.