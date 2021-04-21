Skip to main content
English Standings

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Man City 32 23 5 4 67 23 74
Man United 32 19 9 4 64 35 66
Leicester 31 17 5 9 55 37 56
Chelsea 32 15 10 7 50 31 55
West Ham 32 16 7 9 53 42 55
Liverpool 32 15 8 9 54 38 53
Tottenham 32 14 8 10 54 37 50
Everton 31 14 7 10 43 40 49
Arsenal 32 13 7 12 44 36 46
Leeds 32 14 4 14 50 50 46
Aston Villa 30 13 5 12 43 33 44
Wolverhampton 32 11 8 13 32 41 41
Crystal Palace 31 10 8 13 33 52 38
Southampton 31 10 6 15 39 56 36
Newcastle 32 9 8 15 35 53 35
Brighton 32 7 13 12 33 38 34
Burnley 32 8 9 15 26 45 33
Fulham 33 5 12 16 25 43 27
West Brom 31 5 9 17 28 59 24
Sheffield United 32 4 2 26 17 56 14

___

Friday, April 16

Everton 2, Tottenham 2

Saturday, April 17

Newcastle 3, West Ham 2

Wolverhampton 1, Sheffield United 0

Sunday, April 18

Arsenal 1, Fulham 1

Man United 3, Burnley 1

Monday, April 19

Leeds 1, Liverpool 1

Tuesday, April 20

Chelsea 0, Brighton 0

Wednesday, April 21

Tottenham vs. Southampton, 1 p.m.

Aston Villa vs. Man City, 3:15 p.m.

Thursday, April 22

Leicester vs. West Brom, 3 p.m.

Friday, April 23

Arsenal vs. Everton, 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 24

Liverpool vs. Newcastle, 7:30 a.m.

West Ham vs. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m.

Sheffield United vs. Brighton, 3 p.m.

Sunday, April 25

Wolverhampton vs. Burnley, 7 a.m.

Leeds vs. Man United, 9 a.m.

Aston Villa vs. West Brom, 2 p.m.

Monday, April 26

Leicester vs. Crystal Palace, 3 p.m.

Saturday, May 1

Newcastle vs. Arsenal, 10 a.m.

Southampton vs. Leicester, 10 a.m.

Tottenham vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.

West Brom vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.

Man United vs. Liverpool, 10 a.m.

Everton vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Man City, 10 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.

Burnley vs. West Ham, 10 a.m.

Brighton vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Norwich 43 27 9 7 66 32 90
Watford 43 25 10 8 60 28 85
Swansea 43 22 10 11 52 34 76
Brentford 42 20 15 7 72 41 75
Bournemouth 42 21 11 10 69 41 74
Barnsley 42 21 8 13 54 46 71
Reading 42 19 10 13 57 46 67
QPR 43 17 11 15 51 51 62
Cardiff 43 16 13 14 59 47 61
Millwall 42 14 17 11 41 40 59
Middlesbrough 42 16 9 17 49 47 57
Stoke 42 14 14 14 45 46 56
Luton Town 41 16 8 17 36 46 56
Preston 43 15 7 21 44 55 52
Bristol City 42 15 6 21 41 56 51
Blackburn 43 13 11 19 54 49 50
Nottingham Forest 42 12 13 17 34 41 49
Coventry 42 12 12 18 39 56 48
Birmingham 42 12 12 18 32 50 48
Huddersfield 42 12 11 19 45 62 47
Derby 43 11 10 22 31 51 43
Rotherham 40 11 6 23 41 54 39
Sheffield Wednesday 43 12 9 22 36 55 39
Wycombe 42 8 10 24 32 66 34

___

Tuesday, April 13

Huddersfield 1, Bournemouth 2

Sheffield Wednesday 0, Swansea 2

Rotherham 3, QPR 1

Thursday, April 15

Rotherham 0, Coventry 1

Friday, April 16

Blackburn 2, Derby 1

Reading 1, Cardiff 1

Saturday, April 17

Brentford 0, Millwall 0

Luton Town 1, Watford 0

Middlesbrough 1, QPR 2

Nottingham Forest 0, Huddersfield 2

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Bristol City 1

Stoke 0, Preston 0

Swansea 2, Wycombe 2

Norwich 1, Bournemouth 3

Sunday, April 18

Rotherham 0, Birmingham 1

Coventry 2, Barnsley 0

Tuesday, April 20

Norwich 0, Watford 1

Brentford 1, Cardiff 1

Swansea 0, QPR 1

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Blackburn 0

Preston 3, Derby 0

Wednesday, April 21

Rotherham vs. Middlesbrough, 1 p.m.

Millwall vs. Bournemouth, 1 p.m.

Wycombe vs. Bristol City, 2 p.m.

Stoke vs. Coventry, 2 p.m.

Birmingham vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:45 p.m.

Luton Town vs. Reading, 2:45 p.m.

Huddersfield vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, April 24

Bournemouth vs. Brentford, 7:30 a.m.

Watford vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.

QPR vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.

Derby vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.

Coventry vs. Preston, 10 a.m.

Cardiff vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.

Blackburn vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.

Barnsley vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.

Sunday, April 25

Reading vs. Swansea, 7 a.m.

Bristol City vs. Luton Town, 8 a.m.

Tuesday, April 27

Brentford vs. Rotherham, 2 p.m.

Saturday, May 1

Rotherham vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.

Stoke vs. QPR, 10 a.m.

Swansea vs. Derby, 10 a.m.

Wycombe vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.

Preston vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.

Norwich vs. Reading, 10 a.m.

Birmingham vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.

Brentford vs. Watford, 10 a.m.

Huddersfield vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.

Luton Town vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.

Millwall vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Hull 43 25 8 10 75 35 83
Peterborough 42 24 7 11 73 40 79
Sunderland 42 19 15 8 63 36 72
Lincoln 41 21 9 11 63 42 72
Blackpool 41 19 11 11 53 36 68
Charlton 41 18 12 11 63 51 66
Oxford United 43 19 8 16 67 53 65
Portsmouth 42 19 8 15 58 46 65
Gillingham 43 18 8 17 59 57 62
Milton Keynes Dons 43 17 10 16 58 58 61
Ipswich 42 17 10 15 41 44 61
Accrington Stanley 42 17 10 15 55 61 61
Doncaster 41 18 6 17 58 57 60
Crewe 42 16 10 16 49 56 58
Fleetwood Town 42 15 11 16 44 37 56
Plymouth 43 14 11 18 51 73 53
Burton Albion 42 14 10 18 54 65 52
Shrewsbury 41 12 14 15 45 50 50
AFC Wimbledon 42 12 12 18 50 64 48
Wigan 43 13 8 22 49 69 47
Northampton 43 11 10 22 38 61 43
Rochdale 42 10 12 20 53 72 42
Swindon 43 12 4 27 50 79 40
Bristol Rovers 43 10 8 25 40 67 38

___

Tuesday, April 13

Wigan 2, Sunderland 1

Crewe 0, Portsmouth 0

AFC Wimbledon 3, Ipswich 0

Blackpool 0, Accrington Stanley 0

Doncaster 0, Burton Albion 3

Oxford United 4, Shrewsbury 1

Rochdale 2, Swindon 1

Lincoln 4, Milton Keynes Dons 0

Friday, April 16

Peterborough 3, Northampton 1

Saturday, April 17

Blackpool 1, Sunderland 0

Bristol Rovers 0, Lincoln 1

Burton Albion 1, Plymouth 1

Charlton 0, Ipswich 0

Hull 2, Fleetwood Town 1

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Portsmouth 0

Rochdale 3, Accrington Stanley 1

Shrewsbury 0, Doncaster 2

Wigan 2, Crewe 0

AFC Wimbledon 4, Swindon 1

Oxford United 3, Gillingham 2

Tuesday, April 20

Swindon 3, Portsmouth 1

Rochdale 1, Blackpool 0

Shrewsbury 1, Wigan 2

Northampton 3, Ipswich 0

Burton Albion 0, Lincoln 1

Bristol Rovers 0, Milton Keynes Dons 2

Accrington Stanley 2, Doncaster 1

AFC Wimbledon 2, Oxford United 1

Peterborough 0, Gillingham 1

Plymouth 0, Charlton 6

Hull 2, Sunderland 2

Fleetwood Town 0, Crewe 2

Saturday, April 24

Portsmouth vs. Bristol Rovers, 8 a.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.

Sunderland vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.

Wigan vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Hull, 10 a.m.

Ipswich vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.

Doncaster vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.

Crewe vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.

Charlton vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.

Blackpool vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, April 27

Peterborough vs. Doncaster, 2 p.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Lincoln, 2 p.m.

Accrington Stanley vs. Portsmouth, 2 p.m.

Sunderland vs. Blackpool, 2 p.m.

Burton Albion vs. Fleetwood Town, 2 p.m.

Charlton vs. Crewe, 2 p.m.

AFC Wimbledon vs. Rochdale, 2 p.m.

Saturday, May 1

Peterborough vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.

Plymouth vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.

Rochdale vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.

Swindon vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.

Northampton vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.

Hull vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.

AFC Wimbledon vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.

Accrington Stanley vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.

Burton Albion vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Cambridge United 43 23 8 12 66 43 77
Cheltenham 42 22 9 11 55 36 75
Bolton 43 21 10 12 53 47 73
Morecambe 43 21 9 13 65 57 72
Tranmere 43 19 12 12 53 48 69
Forest Green 42 18 12 12 54 48 66
Newport County 42 18 11 13 51 41 65
Exeter 42 16 14 12 65 46 62
Salford 42 16 14 12 48 33 62
Leyton Orient 43 17 10 16 50 47 61
Carlisle 42 17 9 16 55 47 60
Crawley Town 43 16 11 16 52 55 59
Bradford 42 16 10 16 47 48 58
Port Vale 43 16 9 18 55 52 57
Oldham 43 15 9 19 70 72 54
Stevenage 43 12 17 14 36 38 53
Harrogate Town 43 15 8 20 45 52 53
Mansfield Town 43 11 19 13 50 52 52
Walsall 43 10 19 14 43 51 49
Scunthorpe 42 13 8 21 41 57 47
Colchester 43 10 17 16 43 60 47
Barrow 42 12 10 20 49 55 46
Southend 43 8 14 21 24 55 38
Grimsby Town 42 8 13 21 32 62 37

___

Tuesday, April 13

Morecambe 4, Scunthorpe 1

Walsall 1, Tranmere 0

Bradford 0, Crawley Town 2

Barrow 2, Exeter 1

Newport County 0, Carlisle 0

Salford 0, Bolton 1

Harrogate Town 2, Leyton Orient 2

Friday, April 16

Crawley Town 1, Cheltenham 0

Saturday, April 17

Carlisle 0, Port Vale 0

Exeter 0, Southend 0

Forest Green 3, Scunthorpe 2

Grimsby Town 2, Bolton 1

Harrogate Town 2, Bradford 1

Leyton Orient 2, Barrow 0

Morecambe 4, Oldham 3

Newport County 0, Cambridge United 1

Stevenage 0, Mansfield Town 1

Tranmere 0, Salford 0

Colchester 2, Walsall 1

Tuesday, April 20

Walsall 0, Salford 2

Stevenage 0, Cheltenham 1

Newport County 2, Crawley Town 0

Mansfield Town 3, Scunthorpe 0

Leyton Orient 2, Cambridge United 4

Harrogate Town 0, Oldham 3

Grimsby Town 0, Morecambe 3

Forest Green 0, Exeter 0

Colchester 2, Southend 0

Bradford 0, Tranmere 1

Barrow 0, Port Vale 2

Bolton 1, Carlisle 0

Saturday, April 24

Port Vale vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.

Salford vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.

Scunthorpe vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.

Southend vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.

Tranmere vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.

Oldham vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.

Exeter vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.

Crawley Town vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.

Carlisle vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.

Cambridge United vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, April 27

Newport County vs. Scunthorpe, 1:30 p.m.

Cheltenham vs. Carlisle, 2 p.m.

Bradford vs. Salford, 2 p.m.

Forest Green vs. Barrow, 2 p.m.

Exeter vs. Grimsby Town, 2 p.m.

Friday, April 30

Harrogate Town vs. Cambridge United, 2 p.m.

Saturday, May 1

Leyton Orient vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.

Newport County vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.

Stevenage vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.

Walsall vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.

Grimsby Town vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.

Barrow vs. Southend, 10 a.m.

Bolton vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.

Bradford vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.

Colchester vs. Salford, 10 a.m.

Forest Green vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.