English Standings

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Man City 30 22 5 3 64 21 71
Man United 29 16 9 4 56 32 57
Leicester 29 17 5 7 53 32 56
Chelsea 29 14 9 6 44 25 51
West Ham 29 14 7 8 45 35 49
Tottenham 29 14 6 9 49 30 48
Liverpool 29 13 7 9 48 36 46
Everton 28 14 4 10 40 37 46
Arsenal 29 12 6 11 40 32 42
Aston Villa 28 12 5 11 39 30 41
Leeds 29 12 3 14 45 47 39
Crystal Palace 29 10 7 12 31 47 37
Wolverhampton 29 9 8 12 28 38 35
Southampton 29 9 6 14 36 51 33
Burnley 29 8 9 12 22 37 33
Brighton 29 7 11 11 32 36 32
Newcastle 29 7 7 15 28 48 28
Fulham 30 5 11 14 23 38 26
West Brom 29 3 9 17 20 57 18
Sheffield United 29 4 2 23 16 50 14

___

Sunday, March 21

West Ham 3, Arsenal 3

Aston Villa 0, Tottenham 2

Saturday, April 3
Chelsea vs. West Brom, 1130 GMT

Leeds vs. Sheffield United, 1400 GMT

Leicester vs. Man City, 1630 GMT

Arsenal vs. Liverpool, 1900 GMT

Sunday, April 4

Southampton vs. Burnley, 1100 GMT

Newcastle vs. Tottenham, 1305 GMT

Aston Villa vs. Fulham, 1530 GMT

Man United vs. Brighton, 1830 GMT

Monday, April 5

Everton vs. Crystal Palace, 1700 GMT

Wolverhampton vs. West Ham, 1915 GMT

Friday, April 9

Fulham vs. Wolverhampton, 1900 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Norwich 38 25 8 5 56 27 83
Watford 38 22 9 7 55 26 75
Swansea 37 20 9 8 45 29 69
Brentford 37 19 11 7 65 39 68
Barnsley 38 19 7 12 49 42 64
Reading 38 18 8 12 52 41 62
Bournemouth 37 16 11 10 55 37 59
Cardiff 38 16 10 12 55 37 58
Middlesbrough 38 16 8 14 46 39 56
Millwall 38 12 16 10 38 36 52
Stoke 38 13 13 12 42 42 52
QPR 37 13 11 13 39 43 50
Luton Town 37 14 8 15 31 41 50
Bristol City 38 15 4 19 39 50 49
Blackburn 38 12 10 16 50 42 46
Preston 38 13 5 20 39 49 44
Nottingham Forest 38 10 12 16 30 38 42
Huddersfield 37 11 9 17 41 52 42
Derby 38 10 10 18 27 42 40
Coventry 37 9 12 16 32 48 39
Birmingham 38 9 11 18 28 50 38
Rotherham 34 10 5 19 38 47 35
Sheffield Wednesday 37 10 8 19 28 47 32
Wycombe 38 6 9 23 25 61 27

___

Friday, April 2

Bournemouth vs. Middlesbrough, 1400 GMT

Bristol City vs. Stoke, 1400 GMT

Cardiff vs. Nottingham Forest, 1400 GMT

Derby vs. Luton Town, 1400 GMT

Millwall vs. Rotherham, 1400 GMT

Preston vs. Norwich, 1400 GMT

QPR vs. Coventry, 1400 GMT

Watford vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 1400 GMT

Wycombe vs. Blackburn, 1400 GMT

Barnsley vs. Reading, 1630 GMT

Birmingham vs. Swansea, 1900 GMT

Saturday, April 3

Huddersfield vs. Brentford, 1130 GMT

Monday, April 5

Middlesbrough vs. Watford, 1130 GMT

Blackburn vs. Bournemouth, 1400 GMT

Coventry vs. Bristol City, 1400 GMT

Luton Town vs. Barnsley, 1400 GMT

Nottingham Forest vs. QPR, 1400 GMT

Reading vs. Derby, 1400 GMT

Rotherham vs. Wycombe, 1400 GMT

Stoke vs. Millwall, 1400 GMT

Swansea vs. Preston, 1400 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Cardiff, 1630 GMT

Tuesday, April 6

Brentford vs. Birmingham, 1800 GMT

Norwich vs. Huddersfield, 1845 GMT

Friday, April 9

Watford vs. Reading, 1845 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Hull 38 21 7 10 63 31 70
Peterborough 37 21 6 10 65 37 69
Sunderland 36 18 13 5 55 27 67
Lincoln 37 18 8 11 55 40 62
Portsmouth 36 17 7 12 53 39 58
Blackpool 35 16 9 10 44 32 57
Doncaster 35 17 6 12 53 45 57
Oxford United 37 16 8 13 51 43 56
Charlton 37 15 11 11 54 50 56
Gillingham 38 16 7 15 54 50 55
Ipswich 36 16 7 13 39 37 55
Milton Keynes Dons 38 15 9 14 55 52 54
Accrington Stanley 36 15 8 13 49 51 53
Crewe 36 14 9 13 44 46 51
Fleetwood Town 37 13 11 13 41 32 50
Plymouth 38 13 10 15 49 60 49
Shrewsbury 35 11 13 11 40 41 46
Burton Albion 36 11 8 17 46 61 41
Swindon 37 11 4 22 44 65 37
Northampton 38 9 9 20 32 54 36
AFC Wimbledon 36 8 12 16 36 59 36
Wigan 37 9 8 20 39 64 35
Bristol Rovers 38 9 7 22 36 60 34
Rochdale 36 7 11 18 46 67 32

___

Tuesday, March 23

Northampton 1, Oxford United 0

Burton Albion 1, Shrewsbury 2

Bristol Rovers 0, Swindon 1

AFC Wimbledon vs. Rochdale, 1900 GMT ppd

Blackpool 3, Peterborough 1

Friday, March 26

Oxford United 2, Lincoln 1

Saturday, March 27

AFC Wimbledon 1, Northampton 0

Blackpool 2, Plymouth 2

Bristol Rovers 0, Sunderland 1

Burton Albion vs. Fleetwood Town, 1500 GMT ppd

Charlton vs. Crewe, 1500 GMT ppd

Hull 1, Gillingham 1

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Doncaster 0

Peterborough 7, Accrington Stanley 0

Rochdale vs. Swindon, 1500 GMT ppd

Shrewsbury 1, Portsmouth 2

Wigan 0, Ipswich 0

Wednesday, March 31

Gillingham vs. Wigan, 1630 GMT

Friday, April 2

Doncaster vs. Charlton, 1130 GMT

Accrington Stanley vs. Burton Albion, 1400 GMT

Crewe vs. Hull, 1400 GMT

Fleetwood Town vs. Peterborough, 1400 GMT

Ipswich vs. Bristol Rovers, 1400 GMT

Lincoln vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 1400 GMT

Northampton vs. Shrewsbury, 1400 GMT

Plymouth vs. AFC Wimbledon, 1400 GMT

Portsmouth vs. Rochdale, 1400 GMT

Sunderland vs. Oxford United, 1400 GMT

Swindon vs. Blackpool, 1400 GMT

Monday, April 5

AFC Wimbledon vs. Fleetwood Town, 1400 GMT

Blackpool vs. Gillingham, 1400 GMT

Bristol Rovers vs. Doncaster, 1400 GMT

Burton Albion vs. Swindon, 1400 GMT

Hull vs. Northampton, 1400 GMT

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Crewe, 1400 GMT

Oxford United vs. Accrington Stanley, 1400 GMT

Peterborough vs. Sunderland, 1400 GMT

Rochdale vs. Ipswich, 1400 GMT

Shrewsbury vs. Plymouth, 1400 GMT

Wigan vs. Portsmouth, 1400 GMT

Tuesday, April 6

Charlton vs. Lincoln, 1800 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Cambridge United 38 20 7 11 57 35 67
Cheltenham 37 19 8 10 48 34 65
Tranmere 37 18 9 10 51 42 63
Bolton 37 18 9 10 48 43 63
Forest Green 37 17 11 9 49 38 62
Morecambe 37 18 8 11 52 49 62
Newport County 36 16 9 11 46 37 57
Exeter 36 15 11 10 60 42 56
Leyton Orient 37 15 8 14 42 40 53
Salford 36 13 12 11 41 30 51
Crawley Town 36 14 9 13 48 47 51
Bradford 36 14 9 13 40 41 51
Stevenage 38 11 16 11 33 33 49
Carlisle 35 14 6 15 47 44 48
Harrogate Town 37 14 6 17 40 42 48
Scunthorpe 36 13 6 17 38 45 45
Oldham 38 12 9 17 55 64 45
Port Vale 38 12 8 18 49 52 44
Mansfield Town 38 9 17 12 45 49 44
Walsall 37 8 17 12 39 46 41
Colchester 38 8 15 15 36 53 39
Barrow 36 10 8 18 42 46 38
Southend 38 8 11 19 23 50 35
Grimsby Town 37 7 11 19 28 55 32

___

Tuesday, March 23

Mansfield Town 0, Forest Green 0

Carlisle 0, Leyton Orient 1

Oldham 2, Exeter 1

Barrow 0, Grimsby Town 1

Colchester 2, Tranmere 2

Southend 0, Walsall 0

Scunthorpe 2, Bradford 0

Saturday, March 27

Forest Green 0, Bolton 1

Exeter 1, Salford 0

Carlisle 1, Cambridge United 2

Colchester 1, Bradford 2

Crawley Town 1, Port Vale 3

Grimsby Town 1, Walsall 1

Harrogate Town 0, Southend 1

Leyton Orient 2, Oldham 1

Morecambe 1, Cheltenham 0

Stevenage 2, Barrow 1

Tranmere 1, Mansfield Town 1

Tuesday, March 30

Carlisle vs. Crawley Town, 1800 GMT

Friday, April 2

Scunthorpe vs. Crawley Town, 1200 GMT

Barrow vs. Newport County, 1400 GMT

Bolton vs. Colchester, 1400 GMT

Bradford vs. Forest Green, 1400 GMT

Cambridge United vs. Morecambe, 1400 GMT

Cheltenham vs. Tranmere, 1400 GMT

Mansfield Town vs. Leyton Orient, 1400 GMT

Oldham vs. Stevenage, 1400 GMT

Port Vale vs. Exeter, 1400 GMT

Salford vs. Grimsby Town, 1400 GMT

Walsall vs. Harrogate Town, 1400 GMT

Saturday, April 3

Southend vs. Carlisle, 1200 GMT

Monday, April 5

Colchester vs. Barrow, 1400 GMT

Crawley Town vs. Oldham, 1400 GMT

Exeter vs. Mansfield Town, 1400 GMT

Forest Green vs. Salford, 1400 GMT

Grimsby Town vs. Cheltenham, 1400 GMT

Harrogate Town vs. Port Vale, 1400 GMT

Leyton Orient vs. Walsall, 1400 GMT

Newport County vs. Bolton, 1400 GMT

Stevenage vs. Bradford, 1400 GMT

Tranmere vs. Cambridge United, 1400 GMT

Tuesday, April 6

Carlisle vs. Scunthorpe, 1730 GMT

Morecambe vs. Southend, 1730 GMT