English Standings
Recommended Video:
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Everton
|4
|4
|0
|0
|12
|5
|12
|Aston Villa
|3
|3
|0
|0
|11
|2
|9
|Leicester
|4
|3
|0
|1
|12
|7
|9
|Arsenal
|4
|3
|0
|1
|8
|5
|9
|Liverpool
|4
|3
|0
|1
|11
|11
|9
|Tottenham
|4
|2
|1
|1
|12
|5
|7
|Chelsea
|4
|2
|1
|1
|10
|6
|7
|Leeds
|4
|2
|1
|1
|9
|8
|7
|Newcastle
|4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|5
|7
|West Ham
|4
|2
|0
|2
|8
|4
|6
|Southampton
|4
|2
|0
|2
|5
|6
|6
|Crystal Palace
|4
|2
|0
|2
|5
|7
|6
|Wolverhampton
|4
|2
|0
|2
|4
|7
|6
|Man City
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|7
|4
|Brighton
|4
|1
|0
|3
|8
|10
|3
|Man United
|3
|1
|0
|2
|5
|11
|3
|West Brom
|4
|0
|1
|3
|5
|13
|1
|Burnley
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3
|8
|0
|Sheffield United
|4
|0
|0
|4
|1
|6
|0
|Fulham
|4
|0
|0
|4
|3
|11
|0
___
Chelsea 4, Crystal Palace 0
Everton 4, Brighton 2
Leeds 1, Man City 1
Newcastle 3, Burnley 1
Leicester 0, West Ham 3
Southampton 2, West Brom 0
Arsenal 2, Sheffield United 1
Wolverhampton 1, Fulham 0
Man United 1, Tottenham 6
Aston Villa 7, Liverpool 2
Everton vs. Liverpool, 1130 GMT
Chelsea vs. Southampton, 1400 GMT
Leicester vs. Aston Villa, 1400 GMT
Newcastle vs. Man United, 1400 GMT
Sheffield United vs. Fulham, 1400 GMT
West Brom vs. Burnley, 1400 GMT
Man City vs. Arsenal, 1630 GMT
Crystal Palace vs. Brighton, 1300 GMT
Tottenham vs. West Ham, 1530 GMT
Leeds vs. Wolverhampton, 1900 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Bristol City
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|2
|12
|Reading
|4
|4
|0
|0
|7
|1
|12
|Bournemouth
|4
|3
|1
|0
|8
|4
|10
|Swansea
|4
|3
|1
|0
|5
|1
|10
|Luton Town
|4
|3
|0
|1
|5
|2
|9
|Blackburn
|4
|2
|1
|1
|11
|3
|7
|Watford
|4
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|7
|Birmingham
|4
|1
|3
|0
|3
|2
|6
|QPR
|4
|1
|2
|1
|6
|5
|5
|Middlesbrough
|4
|1
|2
|1
|4
|4
|5
|Rotherham
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|3
|5
|Millwall
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|3
|5
|Stoke
|4
|1
|2
|1
|2
|3
|5
|Preston
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|6
|4
|Brentford
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|6
|4
|Norwich
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|4
|4
|Cardiff
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|4
|4
|Coventry
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|7
|4
|Huddersfield
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|5
|4
|Derby
|4
|1
|0
|3
|2
|8
|3
|Barnsley
|4
|0
|1
|3
|1
|5
|1
|Nottingham Forest
|4
|0
|0
|4
|1
|7
|0
|Wycombe
|4
|0
|0
|4
|0
|10
|0
|Sheffield Wednesday
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|3
|-7
___
Coventry 1, Bournemouth 3
Norwich 0, Derby 1
Blackburn 0, Cardiff 0
Luton Town 2, Wycombe 0
Middlesbrough 2, Barnsley 1
Nottingham Forest 1, Bristol City 2
Reading 1, Watford 0
Rotherham 1, Huddersfield 1
Sheffield Wednesday 1, QPR 1
Swansea 2, Millwall 1
Brentford 2, Preston 4
Stoke 1, Birmingham 1
Derby vs. Watford, 1845 GMT
Barnsley vs. Bristol City, 1400 GMT
Birmingham vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 1400 GMT
Blackburn vs. Nottingham Forest, 1400 GMT
Bournemouth vs. QPR, 1400 GMT
Brentford vs. Coventry, 1400 GMT
Luton Town vs. Stoke, 1400 GMT
Middlesbrough vs. Reading, 1400 GMT
Rotherham vs. Norwich, 1400 GMT
Swansea vs. Huddersfield, 1400 GMT
Wycombe vs. Millwall, 1400 GMT
Preston vs. Cardiff, 1100 GMT
Bristol City vs. Middlesbrough, 1845 GMT
Coventry vs. Swansea, 1845 GMT
Millwall vs. Luton Town, 1845 GMT
Norwich vs. Birmingham, 1845 GMT
Nottingham Forest vs. Rotherham, 1845 GMT
Reading vs. Wycombe, 1900 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Lincoln
|4
|4
|0
|0
|9
|3
|12
|Hull
|4
|4
|0
|0
|6
|0
|12
|Ipswich
|4
|3
|1
|0
|7
|1
|10
|Sunderland
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|1
|8
|Doncaster
|4
|2
|1
|1
|8
|4
|7
|Gillingham
|4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|5
|7
|Swindon
|4
|2
|0
|2
|8
|8
|6
|Peterborough
|4
|2
|0
|2
|5
|5
|6
|Accrington Stanley
|4
|2
|0
|2
|6
|7
|6
|Wigan
|4
|2
|0
|2
|5
|6
|6
|Portsmouth
|4
|1
|2
|1
|5
|4
|5
|AFC Wimbledon
|4
|1
|2
|1
|8
|8
|5
|Plymouth
|4
|1
|2
|1
|6
|6
|5
|Charlton
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|5
|4
|Bristol Rovers
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|7
|4
|Northampton
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|7
|4
|Rochdale
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|6
|4
|Oxford United
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|5
|3
|Shrewsbury
|4
|0
|3
|1
|3
|4
|3
|Crewe
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Blackpool
|4
|1
|0
|3
|4
|6
|3
|Fleetwood Town
|4
|1
|0
|3
|4
|6
|3
|Burton Albion
|4
|1
|0
|3
|7
|11
|3
|Milton Keynes Dons
|4
|0
|2
|2
|3
|6
|2
___
AFC Wimbledon 1, Accrington Stanley 2
Blackpool 2, Lincoln 3
Bristol Rovers 2, Northampton 0
Burton Albion 2, Portsmouth 4
Charlton 0, Sunderland 0
Hull 1, Plymouth 0
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Ipswich 1
Oxford United vs. Crewe, 1400 GMT ppd
Peterborough 3, Swindon 1
Rochdale 2, Fleetwood Town 1
Shrewsbury 1, Gillingham 1
Wigan 1, Doncaster 0
Fleetwood Town vs. Hull, 1845 GMT
Gillingham vs. Oxford United, 1200 GMT
Accrington Stanley vs. Rochdale, 1400 GMT
Crewe vs. Wigan, 1400 GMT
Doncaster vs. Shrewsbury, 1400 GMT
Ipswich vs. Charlton, 1400 GMT ppd
Lincoln vs. Bristol Rovers, 1400 GMT
Northampton vs. Peterborough, 1400 GMT
Plymouth vs. Burton Albion, 1400 GMT
Portsmouth vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 1400 GMT
Sunderland vs. Blackpool, 1400 GMT ppd
Swindon vs. AFC Wimbledon, 1400 GMT
Blackpool vs. Ipswich, 1400 GMT
Oxford United vs. Crewe, 1800 GMT
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Gillingham, 1200 GMT
AFC Wimbledon vs. Shrewsbury, 1400 GMT
Bristol Rovers vs. Burton Albion, 1400 GMT
Charlton vs. Wigan, 1400 GMT
Crewe vs. Blackpool, 1400 GMT
Fleetwood Town vs. Lincoln, 1400 GMT
Ipswich vs. Accrington Stanley, 1400 GMT
Peterborough vs. Oxford United, 1400 GMT
Plymouth vs. Northampton, 1400 GMT
Portsmouth vs. Doncaster, 1400 GMT
Rochdale vs. Hull, 1400 GMT
Swindon vs. Sunderland, 1400 GMT
Gillingham vs. Portsmouth, 1730 GMT
Accrington Stanley vs. Fleetwood Town, 1800 GMT
Oxford United vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 1800 GMT
Blackpool vs. Charlton, 1845 GMT
Burton Albion vs. Rochdale, 1845 GMT
Hull vs. AFC Wimbledon, 1845 GMT
Lincoln vs. Plymouth, 1845 GMT
Northampton vs. Swindon, 1845 GMT
Shrewsbury vs. Bristol Rovers, 1845 GMT
Sunderland vs. Crewe, 1845 GMT
Wigan vs. Peterborough, 1845 GMT
Doncaster vs. Ipswich, 1900 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Newport County
|4
|3
|1
|0
|7
|3
|10
|Morecambe
|4
|3
|0
|1
|5
|7
|9
|Salford
|4
|2
|2
|0
|7
|2
|8
|Cambridge United
|4
|2
|1
|1
|8
|2
|7
|Port Vale
|4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|1
|7
|Exeter
|4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|5
|7
|Crawley Town
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|5
|7
|Cheltenham
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|2
|6
|Colchester
|4
|1
|3
|0
|6
|4
|6
|Forest Green
|4
|1
|3
|0
|4
|3
|6
|Carlisle
|4
|2
|0
|2
|3
|4
|6
|Harrogate Town
|4
|1
|2
|1
|7
|4
|5
|Walsall
|3
|1
|2
|0
|4
|3
|5
|Bradford
|3
|1
|2
|0
|4
|3
|5
|Tranmere
|4
|1
|2
|1
|2
|3
|5
|Stevenage
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|4
|4
|Leyton Orient
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|4
|4
|Scunthorpe
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|4
|4
|Bolton
|4
|1
|0
|3
|2
|6
|3
|Mansfield Town
|4
|0
|2
|2
|4
|6
|2
|Barrow
|4
|0
|2
|2
|3
|5
|2
|Oldham
|4
|0
|1
|3
|5
|10
|1
|Southend
|4
|0
|1
|3
|2
|9
|1
|Grimsby Town
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|0
___
Carlisle 1, Barrow 0
Colchester 3, Oldham 3
Crawley Town 1, Southend 1
Exeter 2, Cambridge United 0
Forest Green 1, Walsall 1
Grimsby Town vs. Bradford, 1400 GMT ppd
Harrogate Town 1, Bolton 2
Leyton Orient 0, Cheltenham 2
Morecambe 1, Port Vale 0
Newport County 2, Mansfield Town 1
Stevenage 0, Salford 1
Tranmere 2, Scunthorpe 0
Barrow vs. Leyton Orient, 1400 GMT
Bolton vs. Grimsby Town, 1400 GMT
Cambridge United vs. Newport County, 1400 GMT
Cheltenham vs. Crawley Town, 1400 GMT
Mansfield Town vs. Stevenage, 1400 GMT
Oldham vs. Morecambe, 1400 GMT
Port Vale vs. Carlisle, 1400 GMT
Salford vs. Tranmere, 1400 GMT
Scunthorpe vs. Forest Green, 1400 GMT
Southend vs. Exeter, 1400 GMT
Walsall vs. Colchester, 1400 GMT
Bradford vs. Harrogate Town, 1845 GMT
Walsall vs. Leyton Orient, 1800 GMT
Bolton vs. Oldham, 1400 GMT
Carlisle vs. Colchester, 1400 GMT
Crawley Town vs. Morecambe, 1400 GMT
Forest Green vs. Stevenage, 1400 GMT
Harrogate Town vs. Barrow, 1400 GMT
Mansfield Town vs. Bradford, 1400 GMT
Newport County vs. Tranmere, 1400 GMT
Port Vale vs. Salford, 1400 GMT
Scunthorpe vs. Cambridge United, 1400 GMT
Southend vs. Cheltenham, 1400 GMT
Walsall vs. Exeter, 1400 GMT
Leyton Orient vs. Grimsby Town, 1630 GMT
Cheltenham vs. Scunthorpe, 1700 GMT
Cambridge United vs. Port Vale, 1800 GMT
Barrow vs. Bolton, 1845 GMT
Bradford vs. Walsall, 1845 GMT
Colchester vs. Forest Green, 1845 GMT
Exeter vs. Crawley Town, 1845 GMT
Grimsby Town vs. Harrogate Town, 1845 GMT
Morecambe vs. Mansfield Town, 1845 GMT
Oldham vs. Carlisle, 1845 GMT
Salford vs. Southend, 1845 GMT
Stevenage vs. Newport County, 1845 GMT
Tranmere vs. Leyton Orient, 1845 GMT