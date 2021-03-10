Skip to main content
English Results

LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:

England Premier League
Tuesday's Match

Man City 4, Wolverhampton 1

Wednesday's Matches

Burnley 1, Leicester 1

Sheffield United 1, Aston Villa 0

Crystal Palace 0, Man United 0

Thursday's Matches

West Brom 0, Everton 1

Fulham 0, Tottenham 1

Liverpool 0, Chelsea 1

Saturday's Matches

Burnley 1, Arsenal 1

Sheffield United 0, Southampton 2

Aston Villa 0, Wolverhampton 0

Brighton 1, Leicester 2

Sunday's Matches

West Brom 0, Newcastle 0

Liverpool 0, Fulham 1

Man City 0, Man United 2

Tottenham 4, Crystal Palace 1

Monday's Matches

Chelsea 2, Everton 0

West Ham 2, Leeds 0

Wednesday's Match

Man City 5, Southampton 2

Friday's Match

Newcastle vs. Aston Villa

Saturday's Matches
Leeds vs. Chelsea

Crystal Palace vs. West Brom

Everton vs. Burnley

Fulham vs. Man City

Sunday's Matches

Southampton vs. Brighton

Leicester vs. Sheffield United

Arsenal vs. Tottenham

Man United vs. West Ham

Monday's Match

Wolverhampton vs. Liverpool

Friday's Match

Fulham vs. Leeds

Saturday's Matches

Tottenham vs. Southampton

Brighton vs. Newcastle

Sunday's Matches

West Ham vs. Arsenal

Aston Villa vs. Tottenham

England Championship Tuesday's Matches

Cardiff 4, Derby 0

Coventry 1, Middlesbrough 2

Huddersfield 1, Birmingham 1

Millwall 2, Preston 1

Nottingham Forest 0, Luton Town 1

Reading 1, Blackburn 0

Wednesday's Matches

Norwich 1, Brentford 0

QPR 1, Barnsley 3

Watford 2, Wycombe 0

Bristol City 1, Bournemouth 2

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Rotherham 2

Stoke 1, Swansea 2

Friday's Match

Huddersfield 0, Cardiff 0

Saturday's Matches

Watford 1, Nottingham Forest 0

Barnsley 1, Birmingham 0

Brentford vs. Rotherham

Bristol City 0, QPR 2

Coventry 1, Derby 0

Millwall 0, Blackburn 2

Norwich 3, Luton Town 0

Preston 1, Bournemouth 1

Reading 3, Sheffield Wednesday 0

Stoke 2, Wycombe 0

Swansea 2, Middlesbrough 1

Tuesday's Matches

Blackburn 1, Swansea 1

QPR 1, Wycombe 0

Luton Town vs. Rotherham

Wednesday's Match

Barnsley vs. Derby

Friday's Match

Blackburn vs. Brentford

Saturday's Matches

Luton Town vs. Swansea

Birmingham vs. Bristol City

Bournemouth vs. Barnsley

Cardiff vs. Watford

Derby vs. Millwall

Middlesbrough vs. Stoke

Nottingham Forest vs. Reading

QPR vs. Huddersfield

Rotherham vs. Coventry

Wycombe vs. Preston

Sunday's Match

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Norwich

Tuesday's Matches

Cardiff vs. Stoke

Derby vs. Brentford

Luton Town vs. Coventry

Middlesbrough vs. Preston

Rotherham vs. Watford

Bournemouth vs. Swansea

Wednesday's Matches

Nottingham Forest vs. Norwich

QPR vs. Millwall

Wycombe vs. Barnsley

Birmingham vs. Reading

Blackburn vs. Bristol City

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Huddersfield

Saturday's Matches

Brentford vs. Nottingham Forest

Barnsley vs. Sheffield Wednesday

Bristol City vs. Rotherham

Coventry vs. Wycombe

Huddersfield vs. Bournemouth

Millwall vs. Middlesbrough

Norwich vs. Blackburn

Preston vs. Luton Town

Reading vs. QPR

Stoke vs. Derby

Watford vs. Birmingham

Swansea vs. Cardiff

England League One Tuesday's Matches

Gillingham 3, Milton Keynes Dons 2

Wigan 0, Charlton 1

Accrington Stanley 1, Ipswich 2

Blackpool 1, Crewe 1

Burton Albion 1, Bristol Rovers 0

Hull 2, Rochdale 0

Lincoln 1, Fleetwood Town 2

Northampton 2, Plymouth 0

Oxford United 0, Peterborough 0

Shrewsbury 1, AFC Wimbledon 1

Sunderland 1, Swindon 0

Doncaster 2, Portsmouth 1

Saturday's Matches

Gillingham 3, Ipswich 1

Accrington Stanley 2, Swindon 1

Blackpool 1, AFC Wimbledon 1

Burton Albion 2, Peterborough 1

Doncaster 2, Plymouth 1

Hull 2, Bristol Rovers 0

Lincoln 3, Crewe 0

Northampton 4, Portsmouth 1

Oxford United 0, Charlton 0

Shrewsbury 0, Fleetwood Town 2

Sunderland 2, Rochdale 0

Wigan 3, Milton Keynes Dons 0

Tuesday's Matches

AFC Wimbledon 0, Burton Albion 1

Bristol Rovers 4, Accrington Stanley 1

Charlton 2, Northampton 1

Crewe 1, Doncaster 0

Ipswich 1, Lincoln 1

Milton Keynes Dons 0, Blackpool 1

Peterborough 1, Hull 3

Plymouth 0, Wigan 2

Rochdale 0, Shrewsbury 2

Swindon 1, Oxford United 2

Fleetwood Town 1, Gillingham 0

Portsmouth 0, Sunderland 2

Saturday's Matches

Swindon vs. Gillingham

Blackpool vs. Fleetwood Town

Bristol Rovers vs. AFC Wimbledon

Charlton vs. Shrewsbury

Crewe vs. Burton Albion

Doncaster vs. Northampton

Hull vs. Oxford United

Ipswich vs. Plymouth

Lincoln vs. Rochdale

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Accrington Stanley

Tuesday's Matches

AFC Wimbledon vs. Wigan

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Plymouth

Peterborough vs. Portsmouth

Oxford United vs. Doncaster

Lincoln vs. Gillingham

Charlton vs. Bristol Rovers

Blackpool vs. Burton Albion

Fleetwood Town vs. Ipswich

Wednesday's Match

Accrington Stanley vs. Sunderland

Saturday's Matches

AFC Wimbledon vs. Charlton

Accrington Stanley vs. Wigan

Burton Albion vs. Milton Keynes Dons

Fleetwood Town vs. Swindon

Gillingham vs. Doncaster

Northampton vs. Crewe

Oxford United vs. Blackpool

Plymouth vs. Bristol Rovers

Portsmouth vs. Ipswich

Rochdale vs. Peterborough

Shrewsbury vs. Hull

Sunderland vs. Lincoln

England League Two Tuesday's Matches

Morecambe 3, Crawley Town 1

Barrow 0, Harrogate Town 1

Bradford 1, Mansfield Town 0

Cambridge United 0, Scunthorpe 1

Cheltenham 1, Southend 0

Colchester 2, Carlisle 1

Exeter 0, Walsall 0

Grimsby Town 0, Leyton Orient 1

Oldham 0, Bolton 2

Salford 1, Port Vale 0

Stevenage 3, Forest Green 0

Tranmere 1, Newport County 0

Saturday's Matches

Exeter 4, Leyton Orient 0

Barrow 2, Mansfield Town 0

Bradford 1, Bolton 1

Cambridge United 1, Walsall 0

Cheltenham 3, Port Vale 2

Colchester 0, Newport County 2

Grimsby Town 1, Forest Green 2

Morecambe 3, Carlisle 1

Oldham 0, Southend 0

Salford 1, Scunthorpe 1

Stevenage 1, Harrogate Town 0

Tranmere 0, Crawley Town 1

Tuesday's Matches

Carlisle 1, Grimsby Town 1

Crawley Town 1, Salford 0

Forest Green 2, Morecambe 2

Harrogate Town 3, Colchester 0

Leyton Orient 0, Stevenage 0

Mansfield Town 3, Cheltenham 1

Newport County 2, Bradford 1

Port Vale 0, Oldham 0

Scunthorpe 0, Exeter 2

Southend 0, Tranmere 2

Bolton 2, Cambridge United 1

Friday's Match

Walsall vs. Barrow

Saturday's Matches

Leyton Orient vs. Scunthorpe

Carlisle vs. Bradford

Crawley Town vs. Mansfield Town

Exeter vs. Cheltenham

Forest Green vs. Harrogate Town

Morecambe vs. Newport County

Oldham vs. Cambridge United

Port Vale vs. Bolton

Southend vs. Stevenage

Grimsby Town vs. Colchester

Tuesday's Matches

Crawley Town vs. Walsall

Mansfield Town vs. Carlisle

Cheltenham vs. Barrow

Port Vale vs. Newport County

Salford vs. Colchester

Scunthorpe vs. Oldham

Wednesday's Match

Grimsby Town vs. Tranmere

Saturday's Matches

Newport County vs. Leyton Orient

Stevenage vs. Carlisle

Barrow vs. Crawley Town

Bolton vs. Walsall

Bradford vs. Oldham

Cambridge United vs. Forest Green

Cheltenham vs. Salford

Colchester vs. Port Vale

Harrogate Town vs. Morecambe

Mansfield Town vs. Grimsby Town

Scunthorpe vs. Southend

Tranmere vs. Exeter

England National League Tuesday's Matches

Altrincham 1, Woking 0

Sutton United 3, Bromley 2

Solihull Moors 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 1

Halifax Town 1, Hartlepool 1

Maidenhead United vs. Dover Athletic

Wealdstone 1, Boreham Wood 0

Notts County 2, Kings Lynn 2

Barnet 1, Yeovil 4

Chesterfield 1, Eastleigh 0

Saturday's Matches

Altrincham vs. Dover Athletic

Chesterfield 3, Yeovil 0

Dagenham and Redbridge 2, Boreham Wood 2

Eastleigh 1, Bromley 2

Notts County vs. Aldershot

Solihull Moors 1, Maidenhead United 1

Torquay United 0, Hartlepool 1

Wealdstone 1, Halifax Town 2

Weymouth 1, Stockport County 0

Woking 3, Kings Lynn 0

Sutton United 0, Wrexham 0

Tuesday's Matches

Barnet 0, Wrexham 2

Dagenham and Redbridge 2, Maidenhead United 1

Solihull Moors 0, Stockport County 5

Sutton United 2, Yeovil 1

Torquay United vs. Aldershot

Altrincham 1, Hartlepool 1

Eastleigh vs. Dover Athletic

Notts County 1, Halifax Town 2

Wealdstone 3, Kings Lynn 1

Woking 0, Boreham Wood 0

Saturday's Matches

Aldershot vs. Altrincham

Bromley vs. Barnet

Dover Athletic vs. Wealdstone

Halifax Town vs. Solihull Moors

Hartlepool vs. Eastleigh

Kings Lynn vs. Sutton United

Maidenhead United vs. Chesterfield

Stockport County vs. Dagenham and Redbridge

Wrexham vs. Weymouth

Yeovil vs. Woking

Wealdstone vs. Notts County

Boreham Wood vs. Torquay United

Tuesday's Matches

Chesterfield vs. Sutton United

Halifax Town vs. Aldershot

Kings Lynn vs. Hartlepool

Stockport County vs. Barnet

Wrexham vs. Eastleigh

Boreham Wood vs. Notts County

Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Weymouth

Maidenhead United vs. Torquay United

Solihull Moors vs. Dover Athletic

Woking vs. Altrincham

Yeovil vs. Bromley

Saturday's Matches

Aldershot vs. Boreham Wood

Altrincham vs. Dagenham and Redbridge

Barnet vs. Chesterfield

Bromley vs. Solihull Moors

Dover Athletic vs. Wrexham

Eastleigh vs. Halifax Town

Hartlepool vs. Woking

Notts County vs. Yeovil

Sutton United vs. Stockport County

Torquay United vs. Kings Lynn

Weymouth vs. Wealdstone