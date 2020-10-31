English Results
Recommended Video:
LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
Aston Villa 0, Leeds 3
West Ham 1, Man City 1
Fulham 1, Crystal Palace 2
Man United 0, Chelsea 0
Liverpool 2, Sheffield United 1
Southampton 2, Everton 0
Wolverhampton 1, Newcastle 1
Arsenal 0, Leicester 1
Brighton 1, West Brom 1
Burnley 0, Tottenham 1
Wolverhampton 2, Crystal Palace 0
Sheffield United 0, Man City 1
Burnley vs. Chelsea
Liverpool vs. West Ham
Aston Villa vs. Southampton
Newcastle vs. Everton
Man United vs. Arsenal
Tottenham vs. Brighton
Fulham vs. West Brom
Leeds vs. Leicester
Brighton vs. Burnley
Southampton vs. Newcastle
Everton vs. Man United
Crystal Palace vs. Leeds
Chelsea vs. Sheffield United
West Ham vs. Fulham
West Brom vs. Tottenham
Leicester vs. Wolverhampton
Man City vs. Liverpool
Arsenal vs. Aston Villa
Nottingham Forest 1, Derby 1
Watford 1, Bournemouth 1
Bristol City 1, Swansea 1
Cardiff 1, Middlesbrough 1
Coventry 0, Blackburn 4
Huddersfield 1, Preston 2
Millwall 1, Barnsley 1
Norwich 2, Wycombe 1
QPR 0, Birmingham 0
Reading 3, Rotherham 0
Sheffield Wednesday 0, Luton Town 1
Stoke 3, Brentford 2
Barnsley 3, QPR 0
Blackburn 2, Reading 4
Brentford 1, Norwich 1
Middlesbrough 2, Coventry 0
Swansea 2, Stoke 0
Wycombe 1, Watford 1
Preston 0, Millwall 2
Birmingham 2, Huddersfield 1
Bournemouth 1, Bristol City 0
Derby 1, Cardiff 1
Luton Town 1, Nottingham Forest 1
Rotherham 3, Sheffield Wednesday 0
Coventry 3, Reading 2
Bristol City 1, Norwich 3
Barnsley vs. Watford
Bournemouth vs. Derby
Luton Town vs. Brentford
Middlesbrough vs. Nottingham Forest
Millwall vs. Huddersfield
Preston vs. Birmingham
QPR vs. Cardiff
Stoke vs. Rotherham
Swansea vs. Blackburn
Wycombe vs. Sheffield Wednesday
Brentford vs. Swansea
Huddersfield vs. Bristol City
Norwich vs. Millwall
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Bournemouth
Blackburn vs. Middlesbrough
Cardiff vs. Barnsley
Watford vs. Stoke
Reading vs. Preston
Birmingham vs. Wycombe
Derby vs. QPR
Nottingham Forest vs. Coventry
Rotherham vs. Luton Town
Cardiff vs. Bristol City
Reading vs. Stoke
Birmingham vs. Bournemouth
Blackburn vs. QPR
Brentford vs. Middlesbrough
Derby vs. Barnsley
Huddersfield vs. Luton Town
Norwich vs. Swansea
Nottingham Forest vs. Wycombe
Rotherham vs. Preston
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Millwall
Watford vs. Coventry
Gillingham 0, Fleetwood Town 2
Accrington Stanley vs. Bristol Rovers
Blackpool 1, Milton Keynes Dons 0
Burton Albion 1, AFC Wimbledon 1
Doncaster 1, Crewe 2
Hull 1, Peterborough 2
Lincoln 1, Ipswich 0
Northampton 0, Charlton 2
Oxford United vs. Swindon
Shrewsbury 1, Rochdale 2
Sunderland 1, Portsmouth 3
Wigan 1, Plymouth 1
AFC Wimbledon 1, Blackpool 0
Bristol Rovers 1, Hull 3
Charlton 2, Oxford United 0
Crewe 0, Lincoln 1
Ipswich 1, Gillingham 0
Milton Keynes Dons 2, Wigan 0
Peterborough 2, Burton Albion 2
Swindon vs. Accrington Stanley
Fleetwood Town 1, Shrewsbury 0
Plymouth 2, Doncaster 1
Portsmouth 4, Northampton 0
Rochdale 2, Sunderland 2
Gillingham 0, Sunderland 2
Accrington Stanley vs. Plymouth
Burton Albion vs. Blackpool
Doncaster vs. Lincoln
Fleetwood Town vs. Oxford United
Ipswich vs. Crewe
Milton Keynes Dons vs. AFC Wimbledon
Peterborough vs. Shrewsbury
Portsmouth vs. Charlton
Rochdale vs. Bristol Rovers
Swindon vs. Hull
Wigan vs. Northampton
Shrewsbury vs. Burton Albion
Blackpool vs. Wigan
Bristol Rovers vs. Peterborough
Charlton vs. Fleetwood Town
Crewe vs. Gillingham
Lincoln vs. Portsmouth
Oxford United vs. Rochdale
Plymouth vs. Swindon
Sunderland vs. Ipswich
AFC Wimbledon vs. Doncaster
Hull vs. Accrington Stanley
Northampton vs. Milton Keynes Dons
Exeter 3, Scunthorpe 1
Barrow 2, Walsall 2
Bradford 0, Newport County 3
Cambridge United 1, Bolton 1
Cheltenham 0, Mansfield Town 0
Colchester 2, Harrogate Town 1
Grimsby Town 1, Carlisle 1
Morecambe 1, Forest Green 2
Oldham 1, Port Vale 2
Salford 1, Crawley Town 1
Stevenage 0, Leyton Orient 2
Tranmere 2, Southend 0
Crawley Town 4, Tranmere 0
Carlisle 3, Morecambe 1
Forest Green 1, Grimsby Town 0
Harrogate Town 0, Stevenage 0
Leyton Orient 1, Exeter 1
Mansfield Town 2, Barrow 4
Newport County 2, Colchester 1
Port Vale 2, Cheltenham 1
Southend 1, Oldham 2
Walsall 0, Cambridge United 2
Bolton 1, Bradford 0
Scunthorpe vs. Salford
Scunthorpe vs. Colchester
Exeter 1, Carlisle 0
Barrow vs. Bradford
Cheltenham vs. Forest Green
Crawley Town vs. Cambridge United
Leyton Orient vs. Bolton
Mansfield Town vs. Walsall
Newport County vs. Harrogate Town
Salford vs. Oldham
Southend vs. Port Vale
Stevenage vs. Grimsby Town
Tranmere vs. Morecambe
Oldham vs. Cheltenham
Morecambe vs. Exeter
Bradford vs. Southend
Cambridge United vs. Salford
Carlisle vs. Newport County
Colchester vs. Stevenage
Forest Green vs. Leyton Orient
Grimsby Town vs. Barrow
Harrogate Town vs. Tranmere
Port Vale vs. Scunthorpe
Walsall vs. Crawley Town
Bolton vs. Mansfield Town
Wrexham 0, Barnet 0
Aldershot 1, Torquay United 4
Boreham Wood 1, Woking 0
Bromley 3, Weymouth 2
Dover Athletic 3, Eastleigh 2
Halifax Town vs. Notts County
Hartlepool 1, Altrincham 1
Kings Lynn 2, Wealdstone 3
Maidenhead United 2, Dagenham and Redbridge 1
Stockport County 0, Solihull Moors 0
Yeovil 1, Sutton United 2
Aldershot vs. Notts County
Boreham Wood vs. Dagenham and Redbridge
Bromley vs. Eastleigh
Dover Athletic vs. Altrincham
Halifax Town vs. Wealdstone
Kings Lynn vs. Woking
Maidenhead United vs. Solihull Moors
Stockport County vs. Weymouth
Wrexham vs. Sutton United
Yeovil vs. Chesterfield
Hartlepool vs. Torquay United
Barnet vs. Hartlepool
Aldershot vs. Notts County
Altrincham vs. Solihull Moors
Notts County vs. Stockport County