Embiid not playing in Game 3 because of sore knee

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, left, of Cameroon, with the flaguant 1 foul on Brooklyn Nets' Jarrett Allen, right, as he was going for the shot during the first half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Monday, April 15, 2019, in Philadelphia. less Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, left, of Cameroon, with the flaguant 1 foul on Brooklyn Nets' Jarrett Allen, right, as he was going for the shot during the first half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball ... more Photo: Chris Szagola, AP Photo: Chris Szagola, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Embiid not playing in Game 3 because of sore knee 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — Joel Embiid is not playing for the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night in Game 3 against the Brooklyn Nets because of a sore left knee.

Embiid warmed up before the game but the 76ers announced shortly before the start that the All-Star center wouldn't be available. Greg Monroe was listed as their starter.

Embiid was troubled by the knee late in the regular season and was listed as doubtful for Game 1 of the series. But he played in both games in Philadelphia, collecting a pair of double-doubles.

The series is tied 1-1.