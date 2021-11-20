Ellis, McCray spark Austin Peay past Tennessee Tech 48-20

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Draylen Ellis passed for 345 yards and four touchdowns — all four of them to freshman Drae McCray — and Austin Peay breezed to a 48-20 victory over Tennessee Tech on Saturday.

Ellis and McCray connected for a 73-yard score just 24 seconds into the second quarter and then hooked up for a 22-yard TD with 5 seconds left before halftime as the Governors (6-5, 4-2 Ohio Valley Conference) took a 24-13 lead into intermission. Ellis hit McCray for a 36-yard TD — the only score of the third quarter — and found him again for a 47-yard TD just 51 seconds into the final quarter for a 38-13 lead.