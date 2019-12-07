Elkaz leads UC Riverside over Cal Lutheran 74-40

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Dragan Elkaz came off the bench to score 15 points and UC Riverside defeated Cal Lutheran 74-40 on Friday night.

Zac Watson had 10 points for UC Riverside (7-3), which has won six consecutive home games. Angus McWilliam added 10 points and nine rebounds. Khyber Kabellis had eight of the Highlanders’ season-high 20 assists.

Cole Thomas had 12 points for the Division III Kingsmen. Lachlan Hanneman added 11 points. Miles Houston had seven rebounds.

UC Riverside plays at Washington State on Dec. 15.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com