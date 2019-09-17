Eli Manning benched, Daniel Jones named Giants' starting QB

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Eli Manning is being benched and the Daniel Jones era with the New York Giants is about to begin.

Coach Pat Shurmur announced Tuesday that the No. 6 overall pick in the NFL draft is replacing two-time Super Bowl MVP Manning as the Giants' starting quarterback.

The move comes less than 24 hours after Shurmur refused to say Manning would remain the starter after the team opened with two straight losses, the sixth time in seven years New York has gotten off to a 0-2 start.

The 38-year-old Manning has been the Giants' starter since replacing Kurt Warner after nine games in the 2004 season. That was the year Manning was traded to New York by San Diego after it took him with the No. 1 overall pick.

Manning led the Giants to Super Bowl titles following the 2007 and '11 seasons, beating Tom Brady and the Patriots both times.

___

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning looks to throw during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning looks to throw during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. Photo: Adam Hunger, AP Photo: Adam Hunger, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Eli Manning benched, Daniel Jones named Giants' starting QB 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL