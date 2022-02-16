Egbo, Smith double-doubles again for No. 7 Baylor women

WACO, Texas (AP) — Queen Egbo and NaLyssa Smith both had double-doubles for the second game in a row and seventh-ranked Baylor extended its three-decade winning streak over TCU with a 80-55 victory Wednesday night.

Egbo had her third consecutive double-double with 22 points and 13 rebounds, and also had three blocked shots. Smith had her 17th double-double of the season with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Jordan Lewis added 14 points for the Bears (20-5, 10-3 Big 12) and Ja'Mee Asberry had 11 points.

Baylor is now tied for the Big 12 lead after sixth-ranked Iowa State (21-4, 10-3) lost at No. 14 Texas on Wednesday night.

TCU (6-16, 2-11) has lost 32 consecutive games in the series against the Bears since 1990, and plays them again Saturday. The Horned Frogs are 0-20 against Baylor since joining the Big 12 for the 2012-13 season.

Lauren Heard had 18 points for TCU, which lost its eighth consecutive game this season and is 1-8 on the road.

Egbo had eight points when the Bears closed the first half with a 13-2 run, and never trailed again. She had three consecutive baskets to take Baylor from a 28-23 deficit to a 29-28 lead.

TCU tied the game twice in the third quarter, the last at 42-all on Michelle Berry's jumper in the paint with 5:09 left. Lewis then hit two 3-pointers as part of a 17-5 run that included the Lady Bears scoring the last nine points of the quarter.

BIG PICTURE

TCU: After staying close with Baylor until late in the third quarter, TCU would up with its fourth consecutive double-digit loss in conference play — and third in a row by at least 23 points. ... TCU was outscored 47-25 after halftime. The Frogs had 17 turnovers that led to 22 points for Baylor.

Baylor: While the Bears have won the last 11 Big 12 titles, this is the first time for first-year coach Nicki Collen that they are atop the conference standings. Baylor lost its first two Big 12 games back in January. ... Baylor had 26 assists on its 32 made baskets, and had only five turnovers.

UP NEXT

After the makeup Wednesday night of a game postponed Jan. 5 because of a COVID-19 pause in Baylor's program, TCU will be the home team Saturday when they play again. The Bears haven't lost in Fort Worth since Feb. 28, 1990, the last win by the Frogs in the series.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25