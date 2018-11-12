Edelman, 2 others hurt for Patriots in loss to Titans

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) runs after making a catch during Tennessee's 34-10 win over New England on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (Austin Anthony/Daily News via AP)

The New England Patriots returned to their usual efficient selves after an iffy start to the season in part because they got receiver Julian Edelman back from a four-game suspension. On Sunday, Tom Brady again was down one of his favorite targets.

Edelman left the Patriots' 34-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans with an ankle injury and did not return on a rough day for the New England offense. It also ended with Brady on the bench — because the game was out of reach.

Left tackle Trent Brown was hurt twice during the game, leaving for good when he injured his back in the third quarter. Tight end Dwayne Allen also hurt a knee in the third quarter.

For the Titans, running back David Fluellen went down untouched with a knee injury.

New England's opponent in last season's AFC championship game also got banged-up on offense. Jaguars center Brandon Linder and tackle Ereck Flowers both left Jacksonville's loss to Indianapolis with knee injuries.

The Colts lost defensive end Carroll Phillips to an injured groin and defensive tackle Grover Stewart to an ankle injury.

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp went down in the fourth quarter of Los Angeles' win over Seattle clutching his left knee, which sidelined him earlier this season. He eventually walked off the field.

The Packers' defense lost two starters in Green Bay's win over Miami when safety Kentrell Brice hurt an ankle and linebacker Nick Perry limped off with a knee injury. They had been on the injury report last week for different reasons. Green Bay offensive lineman Lucas Patrick took a hard hit while returning a short kickoff and was in the concussion protocol.

For the Dolphins, running back Kenyan Drake left with a knee injury, and two wide receivers were hurt: Davante Parker (shoulder) and Jakeem Grant (leg).

The Bills, with Matt Barkley filling in at quarterback for the injured Josh Allen and Derek Anderson, had two defensive players hurt in their win over the Jets. Cornerback Taron Johnson hurt a shoulder and Matt Milano, who had an interception earlier in the game, left in the fourth quarter to be evaluated for a head injury.

Cincinnati's historically bad defense suffered another setback when cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick exited the Bengals' blowout loss to the Saints with a concussion.

For the Detroit Lions, tight end Michael Roberts suffered a shoulder injury and wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. hurt a knee.

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman left with a knee injury on the opening drive against the Raiders. Oakland lost wide receiver Martavis Bryant to a head injury later in the game.

