Eberle nets Kraken's 1st hat trick, Seattle tops Buffalo 5-2 TIM BOOTH, AP Sports Writer Nov. 5, 2021
SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Eberle had the first hat trick in franchise history with three goals in less than 10 minutes of the second and third periods, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-2 on Thursday night.
The loss capped a long, emotional day for the Sabres that began with the trade of former captain Jack Eichel to the Vegas Golden Knights and ended with Buffalo's third straight on its West Coast swing.