Eastern Michigan 55, Bowling Green 24

E. Michigan 0 24 21 10 - 55 Bowling Green 3 7 7 7 - 24 First Quarter BGSU_FG Needham 25, 7:08. Second Quarter EMU_Cannon 31 pass from Bryant (Ryland kick), 14:16. BGSU_T.Stewart 5 run (Needham kick), 9:33. EMU_Bryant 1 run (Ryland kick), 6:07. EMU_Carter 42 punt return (Ryland kick), 3:35. EMU_FG Ryland 40, :00. Third Quarter EMU_Oakes 37 pass from Bryant (Ryland kick), 12:43. BGSU_Patterson 1 run (Needham kick), 5:02. EMU_Boone 5 run (Ryland kick), 2:05. EMU_Drummond 16 pass from S.Evans (Ryland kick), 1:54. Fourth Quarter EMU_FG Ryland 47, 8:57. EMU_Odukoya 5 pass from Hutchinson (Ryland kick), 4:13. BGSU_Mosley 9 run (Needham kick), :58. A_10,875. ___ EMU BGSU First downs 24 19 Total Net Yards 455 374 Rushes-yards 39-130 27-130 Passing 325 244 Punt Returns 4-78 0-0 Kickoff Returns 4-79 4-64 Interceptions Ret. 1-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 25-32-0 21-39-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 1-8 1-4 Punts 2-40.0 7-34.0 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-1 Penalties-Yards 3-25 8-49 Time of Possession 31:34 28:25 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_E. Michigan, S.Evans 8-42, Boone 7-37, J.Hamilton 9-28, Moss 7-15, Bryant 6-11, (Team) 2-(minus 3). Bowling Green, Stewart 8-57, Mosley 7-43, McDonald 3-11, Patterson 4-9, J.Johnson 1-7, Keith 3-3, Embry 1-0. PASSING_E. Michigan, Bryant 20-26-0-286, Hutchinson 3-4-0-21, S.Evans 2-2-0-18. Bowling Green, McDonald 20-35-1-223, Melton 1-4-0-21. RECEIVING_E. Michigan, Drummond 6-63, Beydoun 5-40, Oakes 4-79, Odukoya 4-37, Cannon 2-56, Westmoreland 2-34, Summers 2-16. Bowling Green, Osborne 5-42, J.Johnson 3-31, Patterson 3-27, Broden 3-22, Keith 2-18, Embry 1-44, Boyer 1-21, Sims 1-17, Gazarek 1-13, Croom 1-9. MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.