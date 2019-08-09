Eagles lose backup QB Sudfeld and game to Titans, 27-10

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles rested Carson Wentz only to lose his backup.

Nate Sudfeld left the sideline on a cart after injuring his left arm on a late hit in the second quarter of Philadelphia's 27-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night.

Tennessee's Ryan Tannehill tossed a pair of touchdown passes in his first game with his new team in his role as Marcus Mariota's backup, and third-string quarterback Logan Woodside also threw two TD passes.

Sudfeld fell backward after a personal foul by Isaiah Mack and immediately went to the sideline. He was wearing an air cast on the cart ride to the locker room. There was no immediate word on the extent of his injury.

Sudfeld threw a 75-yard touchdown pass to Marken Michel and finished 10 of 18 for 177 yards. He's replacing Nick Foles, the 2018 Super Bowl MVP.

Cody Kessler, 2-10 as a starter in three seasons with the Browns and Jaguars, replaced Sudfeld and took a late hit from Nigel Harris on his first play.

Mariota played one series, completing 4 of 8 for 24 yards. Tannehill was 12 of 16 for 130 yards.

Tannehill is adjusting to a backup role for the first time in his eight-year career. He started every game he was healthy to play — a total of 88 — with the Dolphins and didn't miss a game from 2012-15.

Tannehill had a 1-yard TD pass to MyCole Pruitt and a 23-yarder to Anthony Firkser. Woodside hit Cody Hollister on a 25-yard score and Tanner McEvoy on a 17-yard scoring strike.

CLOSE-UP VIEW

Titans new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith got his first chance to call plays in a game at any level. He was planning to sit upstairs in the coach's box but ended up on the sideline because of issues with headsets. Smith was promoted from tight ends coach to coordinator when Matt LaFleur took the head coaching job with Green Bay.

INJURIES

Titans: LB Riley Bullough (elbow).

Eagles: DT Hassan Ridgeway (concussion evaluation), DE Daeshon Hall (shoulder) and WR Charles Johnson (foot).

NEXT UP

Titans: host New England on August 17.

Eagles: at Jacksonville next Thursday night.

