Eaddy's FTs with 1.9 left lift Santa Clara past Pepp 67-64

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Tahj Eaddy scored 24 of his 28 points in the second half, including three free throws with 1.9 seconds to play and Santa Clara defeated Pepperdine 67-67 on Thursday night.

Eaddy's heroics were set up after he only made 1 of 2 from the line to give the Broncos a 64-62 lead with 19 seconds remaining. Colbey Ross then drove down the line and made the tying basket at 8.3 seconds. However, he failed on his chance to convert a 3-point play.

Josip Vrankic matched his career high of 22 points on 9-of-11 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Broncos (10-7, 2-1 West Coast Conference). Eaddy was 10 of 15 from the field and combined with Vrankic to go 6 of 8 from 3-point range as the Broncs shot 51 percent.

Ross and Kessler Edwards had 3 points apiece for the Waves (8-9, 1-2), who led 37-29 at the half.