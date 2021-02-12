EXPLAINER: Japan's latest Olympic controversy

TOKYO (AP) — Japan's latest Olympic controversy — the reluctant resignation of Japanese organizing committee head Yoshiro Mori over sexist comments — comes as its citizens are increasingly expressing wariness and opposition over Tokyo's hosting of the delayed games as people continue to die from the pandemic around the globe. The Olympics are facing mounting uncertainties, including the state of the virus in Japan, shaky Japanese support for the games and growing demands for gender equality and diversity in a country where men still dominate politics and business.
