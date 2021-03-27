ETSU 24, W. Carolina 17

W. Carolina 10 7 0 0 — 17 ETSU 7 10 0 7 — 24 First Quarter WCU_Heath 21 pass from Glover (McCollum kick), 12:00 ETSU_Landis 1 run (Keltner kick), 06:37 WCU_FG McCollum 45, 02:37 Second Quarter WCU_Bardall 44 pass from Davis (McCollum kick), 11:59 ETSU_Holmes 40 run (Keltner kick), 09:31 ETSU_FG Keltner 54, 00:20 Fourth Quarter ETSU_Holmes 5 run (Keltner kick), 12:40 WCU ETSU First downs 14 28 Rushes-yards 27-66 54-350 Passing 212 55 Comp-Att-Int 15-24-0 8-16-0 Return Yards 5 88 Punts-Avg. 5-35.2 2-46.5 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1 Penalty-Yards 6-39 6-40 Time of Possession 24:23 35:37 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_W. Carolina, Do. Spencer 12-40, Mi. Stanley 4-17, Ry. Glover 11-9. ETSU, Qu. Holmes 30-197, Ja. Saylors 15-136, Br. Landis 8-34, Team 1-(minus 17). PASSING_W. Carolina, Ry. Glover 14-23-0-168, Ca. Davis 1-1-0-44. ETSU, Br. Landis 8-16-0-55. RECEIVING_W. Carolina, Ra. Heath 3-55, Cl. Bardall 1-44, Ca. Jones 2-30, Dy. Abernethy 3-25, Ja. Quillen 1-23, Do. Spencer 3-15, Re. Jones 1-11, Mi. Stanley 1-9. ETSU, Qu. Holmes 3-26, Na. Adkins 2-13, Is. Wilson 1-8, Ju. Lane-Price 1-5, Wi. Huzzie 1-3. More for youSportsChristyn Williams, top-seeded UConn overwhelm Iowa to...By Doug BonjourSportsUConn freshman Nika Muhl ruled out of Sweet 16 game...