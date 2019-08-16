ESPN adds worldwide rights to NWSL

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — ESPN and the National Women's Soccer League have reached an agreement for worldwide rights to the league's remaining regular-season and playoff matches. ESPN already had rights to broadcast games in the United States.

ESPN's international coverage Saturday features a doubleheader: the Orlando Pride vs the Utah Royals followed by the Portland Thorns-Washington Spirit game. The network will have 27 more regular-season matches after Saturday.

The NWSL is in its seventh season and has outlasted any of the other previous pro women's leagues in the United States.

NWSL rosters are filled with national team players from around the globe, including U.S. stars Alex Morgan (Orlando), Megan Rapinoe (Reign FC), Carlie Lloyd (Sky Blue) and international stars such as Canada's Christine Sinclair (Portland) and Australia's Sam Kerr (Chicago Red Stars).