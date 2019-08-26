Dwight Howard returns to Lakers 6 years after departure

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dwight Howard has rejoined the Los Angeles Lakers six years after his acrimonious departure.

The eight-time All-Star center and 15-year NBA veteran agreed to a contract Monday with the Lakers.

Howard led the NBA in rebounding while spending the 2012-13 season with the Lakers, but he clashed with Kobe Bryant and subsequently spurned Los Angeles as a free agent. He bounced to six franchises after his departure, while the Lakers haven't made the playoffs since.

He played nine games with Washington last season.

Howard will take over the role expected to be filled by DeMarcus Cousins, who tore his knee ligament after signing with the Lakers last month. Howard will team with JaVale McGee and Anthony Davis to play center for Los Angeles.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports