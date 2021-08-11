Duvall hits 2-run HR as Smyly, Braves walk past Reds 3-2 CHARLES ODUM, AP Sports Writer Aug. 10, 2021 Updated: Aug. 11, 2021 12:03 a.m.
1 of20 Atlanta Braves' Adam Duvall watches his two-run home run during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Atlanta. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less
2 of20 Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Drew Smyly works against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Atlanta. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less 3 of20
4 of20 Atlanta Braves center fielder Joc Pederson (22) can't reach a two-run home run by Cincinnati Reds' Aristides Aquino during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Atlanta. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less
5 of20 Cincinnati Reds' Aristides Aquino gestures as he runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Atlanta. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less 6 of20
7 of20 Cincinnati Reds' Shogo Akiyama runs to first base after hitting a ground ball in the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Atlanta. Akiyama was out at first base. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less
8 of20 Cincinnati Reds center fielder Shogo Akiyama makes a sliding catch on a fly ball hit by Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Atlanta. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less 9 of20
10 of20 Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto (19) follows through on a double during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Atlanta. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less
11 of20 Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Sonny Gray delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Atlanta. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less 12 of20
13 of20 Cincinnati Reds' Aristides Aquino follows through on two-run home run during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Atlanta. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less
14 of20 Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Amir Garrett takes a moment before working in relief during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Atlanta. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less 15 of20
16 of20 Atlanta Braves starter Drew Smyly releases a pitch during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Atlanta. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less
17 of20 Atlanta Braves' Jorge Soler reacts after hitting a double during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Atlanta. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less 18 of20
19 of20 Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto (19) drops his bat as he walks back to the dugout after striking out with runners on base to end the Red's half of the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Atlanta. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less
20 of20
ATLANTA (AP) — Adam Duvall hit a two-run homer, Stephen Vogt's bases-loaded walk in the sixth forced in the go-ahead run and the Atlanta Braves beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-2 in a matchup of second-place teams on Tuesday night.
Drew Smyly (8-3) recovered after allowing a two-run home run to Aristides Aquino in the second inning. Smyly allowed two runs on only two hits and two walks and seven strikeouts in six innings. The left-hander won his sixth consecutive decision.