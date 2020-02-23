Durham, Jackson-Davis lead Indiana past No. 9 Penn State

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Al Durham scored 14 points and Trayce Jackson-Davis had 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead Indiana to a 68-60 victory over No. 9 Penn State on Sunday.

Devonte Green contributed 10 points for the Hoosiers (18-9, 8-8 Big Ten), who started hot but needed to hit their final four free throws to help seal the win.

Lamar Stevens, who was plagued with foul trouble all game, led Penn State (20-7, 10-6) with 29 points on 11-of-27 shooting.

The Nittany Lions opened the second half with 12 unanswered points to slice Indiana’s 13-point halftime lead to 37-36. The Hoosiers’ cold streak continued as Penn State took a 48-42 lead with 12:17 left.

In a game of long scoring droughts by each team, the Hoosiers regained control with a 11-0 run punctuated by a dunk by Jackson-Davis to take a 55-48 lead.

The Hoosiers shot 52% to lead 37-24 at halftime. Penn State was limited to 35% in the first half.

Indiana guard Al Durham (1) shoots over Penn State forward John Harrar (21) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020.

Stevens, who picked up two fouls early, had 14 for the Nittany Lions in the opening half. He finished with four fouls.

The Hoosiers used a 16-2 run to take 18-6 lead with 12:09 left in the first half.

Penn State closed the deficit to 26-18 before the Hoosiers answered with 11 unanswered points to take a 37-18 lead. The Nittany Lions scored the final six points of the half.

BIG PICTURE

Penn State: After winning eight in a row, the Nittany Lions have cooled off. They have lost two in a row and saw their hopes for a Big Ten regular season title diminished.

Indiana: The Hoosiers have now won two in a row and improved their NCAA Tournament hopes with a victory over a ranked team.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Penn State will likely drop several spots in the rankings after losing to unranked Illinois at home on Tuesday night and now unranked Indiana.

UP NEXT

Penn State returns home to face Rutgers on Wednesday night. The Nittany Lions lost at Rutgers 72-61 on Jan. 7.

Indiana travels to Purdue on Thursday night. The visiting Boilermakers beat the Hoosiers 74-62 on Feb. 8.

