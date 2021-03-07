Duquesne 30, Sacred Heart 27

Sacred Heart 0 12 0 15 — 27 Duquesne 7 10 10 3 — 30 First Quarter DUQ_Holder 32 pass from Mischler (Bruzdewicz kick), 12:12 Second Quarter SHU_Chestnut 3 run (kick failed), 13:39 DUQ_Mischler 34 run (Bruzdewicz kick), 08:51 DUQ_FG Bruzdewicz 20, 03:18 SHU_Chestnut 58 run (kick failed), 02:45 Third Quarter DUQ_FG Bruzdewicz 33, 07:38 DUQ_Owens 12 pass from Mischler (Bruzdewicz kick), 01:03 Fourth Quarter SHU_Chestnut 9 pass from McCray (Gettman kick), 11:22 DUQ_FG Bruzdewicz 31, 06:40 SHU_Chestnut 32 pass from McCray (Chestnut run), 00:15 SHU DUQ First downs 19 26 Rushes-yards 40-232 43-203 Passing 169 231 Comp-Att-Int 13-23-1 18-26-1 Return Yards 28 61 Punts-Avg. 3-32.3 2-27.0 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-1 Penalty-Yards 11-125 7-60 Time of Possession 27:31 32:29 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS More for youSportsUConn's James Bouknight named to All-Big East first team;...By David BorgesSportsNo. 1 UConn vs. Villanova: Time, TV and what you need to...By Doug Bonjour RUSHING_Sacred Heart, Ju. Chestnut 22-168, Ma. McCray 14-58, Ma. Grant 3-5, Na. Brantley 1-1. Duquesne, Ga. Owens 26-105, Jo. Mischler 8-63, Bi. Lucas 4-30, Do. Thieman 1-4, Ky. Cunningham 3-3, Team 1-(minus 2). PASSING_Sacred Heart, Ma. McCray 13-22-1-169, Team 0-1-0-0. Duquesne, Jo. Mischler 18-26-1-231. RECEIVING_Sacred Heart, Na. Brantley 6-75, Ju. Chestnut 2-41, Tr. Holland 2-32, Ma. Mason 1-9, Ro. DiNota 1-7, Ed. Cuddahy 1-5. Duquesne, Da. Henderson 4-67, Ga. Owens 4-67, Cy. Holder 3-51, Jo. Isabella 3-30, Do. Thieman 4-16.