Dunn-Martin lifts Duquesne past UNC-Greensboro 81-68

Recommended Video:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Tavian Dunn-Martin had 21 points as Duquesne topped UNC Greensboro 81-68 on Wednesday night.

Dunn-Martin hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Marcus Weathers had 18 points and seven rebounds for Duquesne (1-1). Sincere Carry added 15 points, and Michael Hughes had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Isaiah Miller had 22 points for the Spartans (1-2). Angelo Allegri added 14 points and A.J. McGinnis had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com