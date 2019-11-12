Dungee, Thomas send No. 23 Arkansas past McNeese 101-58

FAYETTVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Chelsea Dungee scored 19 points and Taylah Thomas scored 11 with 11 rebounds and No. 23 Arkansas drubbed McNeese 101-58 on Monday night.

Dungee's three-point play with 4:15 left in the first quarter made it 17-6. The Razorbacks went on to a 27-15 lead to end the quarter. Arkansas extended the lead to 49-27 at intermission.

Makayla Daniels and Erynn Barnum each scored 11 for the Razorbacks (2-0). Arkansas finished 39-of-69 shooting (56.5 to overcome a 19-of-31 shooting effort from the foul line. The Razorbacks controlled the glass and outrebounded McNeese 54-42. Arkansas scored 23 points off 15 Cowgirls turnovers.

Callie Maddox led McNeese (1-2) with 15 points. The Cowgirls shot just 28% (23 of 82) including 4 of 28 from beyond the 3-point arc. McNeese committed 30 personal fouls.