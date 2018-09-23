Duke with 5 TDs leads Sacred Heart over Wagner 41-14

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (AP) — Kevin Duke threw for four touchdowns and ran for another as Sacred Heart picked up its first conference win, beating Wagner 41-14 on Saturday night.

Duke had 322 yards passing and 45 yards rushing for the Pioneers (3-0, 1-0 Northeast Conference). Jordan Meachum had 76 yards and a score rushing.

Duke ran for an early score from four yards out two plays after Lucas Nunez's 94-yard opening kickoff return. He threw a short touchdown pass to RJ Trimble-Edwards early in the second quarter and a 45-yard strike to Naseim Brantley to help the Pioneers to a 28-7 lead at halftime.

In the second half, Duke threw a pair of 62-yard touchdown passes, one to Troy Holland and the other to Brantley for the final score.

T.J. Linta had 150 yards and a touchdown passing for the Seahawks (1-3, 0-1). He also ran for a score. Ryan Fulse ran for 161 yards on 31 carries.