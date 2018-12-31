Duke remains No. 1 in AP Top 25 poll; Kentucky rises to 13th

File- This Dec. 20, 2018, file photo shows Duke forward Zion Williamson (1) dunking the ball against Texas Tech during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in New York.

NEW YORK (AP) — Duke remains atop an AP Top 25 poll with few major changes after a light Christmas week schedule of games.

The Blue Devils earned 35 of 64 first-place votes to stay at No. 1 for the second straight week and fourth week this season, while the top 12 remained in unchanged in the latest poll on Monday.

Second-ranked Michigan earned nine first-place votes, while No. 3 Tennessee earned 12. Fourth-ranked Virginia and fifth-ranked Kansas each earned four votes to round out the poll's top tier.

Kentucky was the highest-ranked climber, rising three spots to No. 13.

No. 22 Wisconsin fell seven spots after losing to Western Kentucky, while Arizona State fell out after losing to Princeton. Nebraska was the lone addition at No. 24, though the Cornhuskers were ranked twice earlier this month.

