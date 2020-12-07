Duhart scores 12 to carry Army past La Salle 63-59

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Aaron Duhart came off the bench to tally 12 points to lift Army to a 63-59 win over La Salle on Sunday.

Lonnie Grayson also had 12 points for Army (4-1) and Jalen Rucker added 10, including the clinching free throws with two seconds to play.

Jack Clark had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Explorers (0-3). Jhamir Brickus added 11 points.

