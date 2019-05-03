Dufner takes Wells Fargo lead with a 63

Jason Dufner watches his tee shot on the 16th hole during the second round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, May 3, 2019. Jason Dufner watches his tee shot on the 16th hole during the second round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, May 3, 2019. Photo: Chuck Burton, AP Photo: Chuck Burton, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Dufner takes Wells Fargo lead with a 63 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jason Dufner chipped in for birdie to start his day and holed a 40-foot birdie toward the end for an 8-under 63 that gave him a one-shot lead Friday in the Wells Fargo Championship.

It matched his career-low score on the PGA Tour, which he last shot at Oak Hill in 2013 on his way to winning the PGA Championship.

Max Homa also had a 63 with birdies on his last two holes, while Joel Dahmen had a 66. They were one back.

Rory McIlroy, playing the other side of Quail Hollow, was stride for stride with Dufner until he finished double bogey-bogey and had to settle for a 70. That left him five shots out of the lead, but still very much in the mix going into the weekend.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports