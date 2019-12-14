Ducks beat Rangers in shootout after Lindholm ties it late

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jakob Silfverberg and Ondrej Kase scored in the shootout after Hampus Lindholm tied the game on the power play with 1:46 remaining in the third period and the Anaheim Ducks rallied for a 4-3 win over the New York Rangers on Saturday.

Silfverberg also had a power-play goal for the Ducks. Erik Gudbranson also scored, and John Gibson stopped three shots in the shootout after making 29 saves through overtime.

Mika Zibanejad had two goals for the second straight game and Artemi Panarin scored for the fourth consecutive game, but the Rangers ended up going 2-1-1 on their four-game road trip.

Henrik Lundqvist made 39 saves, and the Rangers still have not won consecutive games this month.

Lindholm made it 3-all at 18:14 from the high slot just as Gibson was making his way toward the bench for the extra attacker with Brady Skjei in the box for tripping.

Zibanejad put the Rangers back in front 3-2 at 1:14 of the third. Tony DeAngelo found Zibanejad with a stretch pass to start a rush, and Gibson could not smother a wobbly wrist shot that went between his legs.

It was Zibanejad’s third multi-goal game of the season.

Anaheim tied it up at 2-all 1:02 into the second period when Gudbranson scored into an open net.

The Rangers scored twice in the opening 3:59, with Zibanejad giving them a 1-0 lead 10 seconds into the game. Zibanejad intercepted a pass by Josh Manson and beat Gibson with a backhand.

Panarin made it 2-0 at 3:59 with his sixth goal during his scoring streak, which came on a wrist shot from the left circle.

The Ducks scored on the power play for the third straight game when Silfverberg tipped Lindholm’s shot from the left point in at 8:53 to pull within 2-1.

NOTES: Ducks F Rickard Rakell had three assists, giving him five points in the past four games. … Rangers D Libor Hajek missed his fifth straight game because of a sprained knee.

UP NEXT

Rangers: Host Nashville on Monday night.

Ducks: Open a four-game road trip at Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

