Duarte scores 24 points as No. 12 Oregon beats UCLA 96-75
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Chris Duarte scored 20 of his 24 points in the first half and No. 12 Oregon took full advantage of 23 UCLA turnovers for a 96-75 win over the Bruins on Sunday.
The Ducks (17-4, 6-2 Pac-12) remained perfect at home, upping their record to 12-0.
Payton Pritchard added 19 points and six assists and Will Richardson finished with 17 points for the Ducks, who shot 57% from the field.
Jake Kyman led the Bruins (10-10, 3-4) with 20 points and Jalen Hill added 16 points.
Oregon jumped out to a 21-9 lead by scoring 14 consecutive points, helped mightily by seven UCLA turnovers during that span. Pritchard had 10 points in the first nine minutes, including a pair of free throws after a technical foul on the Bruins for having six players on the court after a timeout.
UCLA committed 10 turnovers in the opening 10 minutes, and 14 by halftime, leading to 20 Oregon points as the Ducks took a 48-26 lead. There was an 11-0 spurt for the Ducks that included a trio of 3-pointers, and the lead reached 43-18 after 3s by Duarte and Pritchard on consecutive possessions.
The Bruins, who twice last season overcame double-figure deficits in the second half to beat the Ducks, cut the margin to 15 points early in the second half but Oregon responded with an 11-3 run for a 67-44 lead with 11 minutes left.
BIG PICTURE
UCLA: The Bruins rallied from double-figure deficits in the second half of each game to sweep the Ducks last season but never got closer than 15 points in the second half in falling to 10-10.
Oregon: The Ducks have clinched their 10th consecutive winning record, the first time Oregon has done that for a decade since the 1923-32 seasons. It also means UO coach Dana Altman has recorded his 23rd consecutive winning season (at Creighton and Oregon), an active streak only five other Division I coaches have currently. It was also the 98th win at Oregon for Pritchard, the most ever by a Ducks player.
UP NEXT
UCLA: Plays Colorado at home on Thursday.
Oregon: At California on Thursday, the first of three consecutive road games.