Duarte scores 24 points as No. 12 Oregon beats UCLA 96-75

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Chris Duarte scored 20 of his 24 points in the first half and No. 12 Oregon took full advantage of 23 UCLA turnovers for a 96-75 win over the Bruins on Sunday.

The Ducks (17-4, 6-2 Pac-12) remained perfect at home, upping their record to 12-0.

Payton Pritchard added 19 points and six assists and Will Richardson finished with 17 points for the Ducks, who shot 57% from the field.

Jake Kyman led the Bruins (10-10, 3-4) with 20 points and Jalen Hill added 16 points.

Oregon jumped out to a 21-9 lead by scoring 14 consecutive points, helped mightily by seven UCLA turnovers during that span. Pritchard had 10 points in the first nine minutes, including a pair of free throws after a technical foul on the Bruins for having six players on the court after a timeout.

UCLA committed 10 turnovers in the opening 10 minutes, and 14 by halftime, leading to 20 Oregon points as the Ducks took a 48-26 lead. There was an 11-0 spurt for the Ducks that included a trio of 3-pointers, and the lead reached 43-18 after 3s by Duarte and Pritchard on consecutive possessions.

The Bruins, who twice last season overcame double-figure deficits in the second half to beat the Ducks, cut the margin to 15 points early in the second half but Oregon responded with an 11-3 run for a 67-44 lead with 11 minutes left.

Oregon's Payton Pritchard, right, shoots past UCLA's Jaime Jaquez Jr., left, during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Eugene, Ore., Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.

BIG PICTURE

UCLA: The Bruins rallied from double-figure deficits in the second half of each game to sweep the Ducks last season but never got closer than 15 points in the second half in falling to 10-10.

Oregon: The Ducks have clinched their 10th consecutive winning record, the first time Oregon has done that for a decade since the 1923-32 seasons. It also means UO coach Dana Altman has recorded his 23rd consecutive winning season (at Creighton and Oregon), an active streak only five other Division I coaches have currently. It was also the 98th win at Oregon for Pritchard, the most ever by a Ducks player.

UP NEXT

UCLA: Plays Colorado at home on Thursday.

Oregon: At California on Thursday, the first of three consecutive road games.