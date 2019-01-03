DuBose scores 33 and Houston Baptist holds off Lamar in OT

HOUSTON (AP) — Ian DuBose scored 33 points and Houston Baptist went 8 for 8 from the free throw line in the final minute of overtime to defeat Lamar 88-82 in a Southland Conference opener on Wednesday night.

Philip McKenzie hit two free throws with 34 seconds left in OT and the Huskies (5-7) led 82-76. After Michael Kolawole made a layup for Lamar, Oliver Lynch-Daniels made two free throws and DuBose added a pair for an 86-78 lead for Houston Baptist. Lynch-Daniels finished the free-throw binge with another pair and Lamar (7-7) was not able to challenge the lead.

McKenzie had 12 points and six rebounds and Lynch-Daniels finished with 11 points, five rebounds and three assists. In addition to his 33 points, DuBose added 10 rebounds and six assists.

Josh Nzeakor led Lamar with 24 points and eight rebounds.

The Huskies led 38-31 at halftime and held the lead throughout the second half until Lamar's T.J. Atwood made 1 of 2 from the line to tie it at 74 with seven seconds left in regulation. Braxton Bonds then missed a jumper that would have won it for Houston Baptist.