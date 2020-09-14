Dresden beats Hamburg 4-1 in front of over 10,000 fans

BERLIN (AP) — Dynamo Dresden defeated Hamburger SV 4-1 in front of an official tally of 10,053 fans on Monday for the biggest attendance at a German soccer game since coronavirus restrictions began in March.

Yannick Stark scored in the third minute for Dresden’s earliest ever German Cup goal, and Robin Becker and Christoph Daferner added two more.

Amadou Onana scored late for Hamburg, but Sebastian replied with a penalty in injury time for Dresden, sending the former East German champion into the second round.

Dresden was relegated from the second division last season after the team was forced to quarantine following a number of COVID-19 infections. Dresden was already bottom of the division and couldn’t resume with the rest of the league in May, further disadvantaging the side’s survival hopes.

Hamburg stayed in the second division after failing to meet its goal of promotion. The former Bundesliga heavyweight has high hopes of finally returning under new coach Daniel Thioune, who no longer needs to worry about competing in the cup.

Also, fourth-tier side Rot-Weiss Essen upset newly promoted Bundesliga side Arminia Bielefeld 1-0, and Hannover held on to defeat second-division rival Würzburger Kickers 3-2 away.

Borussia Dortmund was playing at third-division MSV Duisburg later.

