Drame scores 19 to lift St. Peter's over La Salle 62-51

NEW YORK (AP) — Fousseyni Drame registered 19 points and eight rebounds as St. Peter's defeated La Salle 62-51 on Friday.

Daryl Banks III had 14 points for St. Peter's (1-1). KC Ndefo added 11 points and seven rebounds and Matthew Lee had 10 assists.

Scott Spencer had 11 points for the Explorers (0-2). Jhamir Brickus added 10 points and Ayinde Hikim had six assists.

