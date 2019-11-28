Dowtin lifts Rhode Island over Manhattan 73-64

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Jeff Dowtin scored 24 points and Fatts Russell added 20 as Rhode Island beat Manhattan 73-64 on Wednesday.

Tyrese Martin had 13 points and eight rebounds for Rhode Island (5-2). Cyril Langevine added nine rebounds, and Dowtin made 13 of 16 free throws and grabbed six rebounds.

Russell was ejected after picking up his second technical foul, nine seconds after the first, with the Rams leading 62-50.

Warren Williams had 14 points for the Jaspers (3-2). Tykei Greene added 11 points and six rebounds, and Tyler Reynolds had 11 points.

Rhode Island takes on West Virginia on the road on Sunday. Manhattan faces Stony Brook on the road on Monday.

