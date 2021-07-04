Dominant Verstappen wins Austrian GP, extends overall lead JEROME PUGMIRE, AP Auto Racing Writer July 4, 2021 Updated: July 4, 2021 10:42 a.m.
SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen won the Austrian Grand Prix from pole position on Sunday, clinching a third straight victory and extending his lead over title rival Lewis Hamilton to 32 points after nine races.
It was Verstappen's fifth win of the season compared to three for Hamilton, who dropped down from second place to fourth late on after going too wide on a turn and rolling over a kerb, damaging one of his tires.