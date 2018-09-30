Dolphins-Patriots Stats
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|7—
|7
|New England
|3
|21
|7
|7—38
|First Quarter
NE_FG Gostkowski 20, 5:28.
|Second Quarter
NE_Patterson 55 pass from Brady (Gostkowski kick), 12:01.
NE_White 22 run (Gostkowski kick), 7:29.
NE_Dorsett 9 pass from Brady (Gostkowski kick), :18.
|Third Quarter
NE_White 14 pass from Brady (Gostkowski kick), 6:49.
|Fourth Quarter
NE_Michel 10 run (Gostkowski kick), 13:43.
Mia_Gore 6 pass from Osweiler (Sanders kick), 2:42.
A_65,878.
___
|Mia
|NE
|First downs
|11
|26
|Total Net Yards
|172
|449
|Rushes-yards
|18-56
|40-175
|Passing
|116
|274
|Punt Returns
|2-23
|5-45
|Kickoff Returns
|2-41
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-14
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|15-25-1
|23-35-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-19
|0-0
|Punts
|7-41.9
|2-40.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|10-89
|6-57
|Time of Possession
|23:38
|36:22
___
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Miami, Gore 11-41, Osweiler 1-7, Ballage 1-3, Drake 3-3, Wilson 1-2, Tannehill 1-0. New England, Michel 25-112, White 8-44, Patterson 1-11, Barner 3-11, Hoyer 3-(minus 3).
PASSING_Miami, Tannehill 11-20-1-100, Osweiler 4-5-0-35. New England, Brady 23-35-2-274.
RECEIVING_Miami, Wilson 4-19, Stills 3-40, Amendola 2-21, Grant 2-17, Gore 2-16, Drake 1-13, Gesicki 1-9. New England, White 8-68, Dorsett 4-55, Gronkowski 4-44, Patterson 3-54, Gordon 2-32, Hogan 1-25, D.Allen 1-(minus 4).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.